Lonely Brie Larson Ate Her Dinner In The Shower

Brie Larson boasts of an army of fans and friends in the industry but this wasn’t the case when she was a kid.

You might have heard of bizarre childhood, lonely childhood, but Larson was a notch higher when it comes to weirdness. She would eat dinners in the shower because she never had a friend.

Highlights

Brie Larson took to acting because of Dharma

Lone childhood made Larson eat dinner in bathrooms

Who are Brie Larson’s friends in Hollywood?

Larson told The Guardian that she spent her childhood doing weird things. Her parents would agree to all her demands. She confessed to her mother when she was 6 that all she wanted was to be an actor. At that age, she couldn’t get weirder by saying, “Mom, I know what my dharma is”, and her mom was flabbergasted.

Listening to jargon like Dharma sounds strange for a 6-year-old, to which Larson replied that she heard the term from television and used it. Her mother took her daughter seriously and sent her to acting classes.

However, soon after Larson started following her “dharma”, her parents got divorced. Before moving to LA, she had gained some serious acting experience, by playing Native American turkey hunter in her school play for Thanksgiving. Things got difficult in LA where her mother could only afford “a room” in a studio apartment. Larson was homeschooled till she graduated at the age of 15.

At 8, Larson wasn’t into cartoons or girls’ stuff. She enjoyed watching ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ and ‘Gone With the Wind’ and couldn’t connect with kids of her age who couldn’t comprehend what she was watching and doing. She became a loner growing up and eccentric. She started eating dinners in the shower at one time in her life because she felt alone.

It’s important to know if Brie Larson is still a lonely Superhero or has struck a chord with people in Hollywood. Well, in Hollywood the bizarre choices are welcomed and appreciated and hence she has found her friends in many of them who clicks with her personality. Shailene Woodley and Larson are popular in media circles as besties. The Spectacular Show and other sources point out that Emma Stone is friends with Larson after they bonded at an awards show.

She shares a close bond with Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson. Larson says that they have a “kindred spirit” type of relationship, and who is not aware of Larson and Jennifer Lawrence‘s beautiful friendship that started at ‘Montreal’ movie productions.

