Now we know why Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay has not seen some episodes of ‘FRIENDS’!

We know why Lisa Kudrow has boycotted ‘Friends’ lately. Scroll down to find out!

If you think each fan of ‘Friends’ has watched the series at least three times, you are wrong! Even after constant rotation of ‘Friends’ on Comedy Central and Channel 5, as well as its presence on Netflix, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, has admitted to not watching later episodes of ‘Friends’. But why? Is she not interested in the show anymore?

Not just Phoebe aka Lisa Kudrow, you will be surprised to hear that some of the cast members of ‘Friends’ haven’t watched the later episodes at all. We are talking about the show that made their careers. This is the same show which became a rage. Fans across the world have watched it multiple times. Some of them even remember dialogues. It is true that the early episodes are better, but still, why do they despise the later ones? Lisa Kudrow became an instant hit by playing Phoebe Buffay on the show. She is still called Phoebe by fans in her real life.

If she hasn’t watched the later years of ‘Friends’, this means that she might have missed Danny DeVito as a stripper, Joey learning French, or Ross getting a spray tan. The 56-year-old actress, while speaking to “Entertainment Weekly” revealed this!

What Lisa Kudrow said in her defence?

“I haven’t seen some of the later episodes, to be honest. And then I don’t re-watch them. So it’s really fun to talk about things. Someone remembers it one way and someone remembers something else about it altogether, and I don’t know, it’s really fun. It’s great. And then some people have phenomenal memories. Jennifer remembers everything and LeBlanc remembers everything. And I remember nothing.”

The sad fact is that Lisa can’t even remember the funny moments from the show. We took a sigh of relief knowing that at least Jennifer and Matt can recall everything about the show. They will be able to fill in the blanks for Lisa when the cast reunites for the long-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion on HBO Max. The reunion will see Courteney Cox, Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, Matt, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry on screen together for the first time in 16 years.

Lisa joined ‘Space Force’ without knowing this important fact

The special which was initially slated for 27 May has been postponed due to the pandemic led shutdown, and, unfortunately, we have no clue when we’ll get to see it. Kudrow specified that the reunion is a non-scripted reunion of the actors and not the characters. So it is not a ‘Friends’ reboot as people were hoping earlier. They are doing this because they want to show how ‘grateful’ they are to have been part of ‘Friends’.

Lisa graced the screen last year alongside Steve Carrel on Netflix’s ‘Space Force’, in which she plays latter’s on-screen wife. ‘Space Force‘ is all about the US trying to get ahead in the space race. Lisa actually thought that it is a made-up premise for Netflix. She had no idea that they actually said, “Let’s have a Space Force”.

