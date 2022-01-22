Lifetime Achievement Award Will Cost Scarlett Johansson Her Career

Scarlett Johansson received the American Cinematheque annual award for her outstanding career as an actress in the entertainment industry. This event led to the questions like ‘Is this it for Scarlett Johansson?’

A tussle between big production houses and actors over money is quite common in Hollywood. You know what they say, “Big Bucks never suck”. We have come across a dozen of such stories, but Scarlett Johansson suing Disney has been the biggest highlight of Hollywood this past year.

Lifetime Achievement Award

On November 18, 2021, American Cinematheque honoured Scarlett Johansson’s career by presenting her with their annual award. American Cinematheque annually honours “an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion pictures”.

Scarlett’s Reaction

This is what the ‘Black Widow’ actress had to say about the award as she told the E! News at the event, “I thought, ‘Wait, am I done? Is this over for me?’”. “I thought this was the end of something, and now I’m realizing it’s the middle, and that’s OK.”

‘The Marriage Story’ actress is at the peak of her career after giving back-to-back commercially and critically successful movies. In between all this, she married Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, gave birth to her son Cosmo amid the opening of Marvel‘s iconic ‘Black Widow’.

“I really have been very, very fortunate to have worked with some of my most favourite filmmakers”, she told E! News on the awards red carpet. “I think I’m most proud of those creative, collaborative situations. I’ve had incredible co-stars. I just feel very lucky to love my job and love what I do and still have a passion for it.”

The Buzz Around Her Getting the Award and Speculations of Her Future in Hollywood

The award announcement comes following the settlement of Johansson’s breach of contract lawsuit against Disney. The ‘Jojo Rabbit’ actress made her case that the studio shortchanged her to the tune of $50 million by simultaneously releasing the movie through streaming platform giant Disney+ and in theatres.

Scarlett Johansson’s original contract was based on box office performance, so pay-per-view sales of the film excluded money she claimed she was entitled to.

The case proceeded with Disney accusing Johansson of being “callous” in the face of the pandemic, and Johansson’s legal team accusing the studio of “misogynist” rhetoric targeted at her.

The case was settled out of court on undisclosed terms in late September of 2021.

Despite all the speculations about the future of her career, she maintains her spot as one of the most talented contemporary actresses while looking forward to all opportunities waiting for her in the future, meaning her career is far from over.