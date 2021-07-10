Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, and Gwen Stefani make a secret triple wedding plan in Malibu

Several Hollywood A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, and Gwen Stefani are selecting Malibu as their wedding destination!

Love is in the air – in Hollywood at least. Multiple online news sources previously claimed that some of the film industry’s biggest stars are simultaneously planning their weddings in the city of Malibu, California this year. Turns out, not even a pandemic can stop wedding bells from ringing if you’re living in Hollywood!

Highlights —

Leonardo DiCaprio To Marry Longtime Girlfriend Camila Morrone?

Is Keanu Reeves Really Planning A Secret Malibu Wedding?

Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves and Gwen Stefani To Marry In Malibu?

Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, and Gwen Stefani are all in committed relationships, and as per a source, are planning to marry in the same city. Keep reading as we discover each celebrity and their future wedding decisions – and whether they really are deciding on a Malibu wedding.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO TO MARRY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND CAMILA MORRONE?

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly ready to settle down and marry his girlfriend of three years, Camila Morrone. The 47-year-old actor is pretty serious about his girlfriend and their 23-year age difference makes no difference to him! Gossip Cop, OK! reported that ‘The Titanic’ star is ready to take the next step in his relationship.

Video Credits: DT Media

Despite being “on the fence for a while”, DiCaprio is comfortable about where he stands and is looking at a Malibu location for the ceremony. The report also states Camila Morrone has been eagerly anticipating a proposal but didn’t want to pressure her partner into it. The actor has even purchased what the source reveals is an “ultimate” diamond ring for a mid-June proposal.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves In Discussions To Play Constantine Again

The alleged source has expressed that the couple will enjoy a “short engagement” followed by a California wedding in late fall or winter. The couple is considering Malibu as well as other tropical locations for their ceremony, the source adds. The report suggested that the proposal was supposed to take place in June … but clearly there have been no confirmed reports of the same.

IS KEANU REEVES REALLY PLANNING A SECRET MALIBU WEDDING?

Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t the only A-lister who is notoriously planning a secret Malibu wedding. Keanu Reeves and Gwen Stefani are doing so too, but more of that later! A report debunked by Gossip Cop reveals that Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant are planning to be married. Their relationship became public knowledge in 2019 but not much has been revealed ever since.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, and Gwen Stefani make a secret triple wedding plan in Malibu

At the same time, multiple sources claimed that Grant was ready to walk down the aisle with Reeves! Apparently, Reeves proposed to his to-be wife in the most endearing way, by asking her to marry him over Italian takeout, candlelight and Frank Sinatra tunes. There is little clarification on the couple’s relationship status ever since, other than the rumour of them being married in Malibu. The old report is clearly false and a rumour created without any evidence, and Reeves and Grant are still not married.

RELATED: Emma Watson Getting Flirty With Leonardo DiCaprio

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, KEANU REEVES, AND GWEN STEFANI TO MARRY IN MALIBU?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves aren’t the only celebrities who are part of the Malibu wedding claims! Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani who has been in a longstanding relationship with Country singer Blake Shelton was rumoured to have married in March 2021. Star announced that their $2 million ceremony took place on the beach…but it really didn’t.

Video Credits: Dish Nation

Although the couple has been delaying their impending nuptials for months due to the pandemic, they’re now married! On July 3, Saturday, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma. The couple’s close friends and family attended the wedding which was held at a church built on their estate in Oklahoma. Stefani and Shelton first began dating after working together on ‘The Voice’ in 2015. The musician-couple have collaborated on multiple songs together and are very much in love now that they’ve made things official.

The rumours about celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, and Gwen Stefani and their Malibu wedding are totally untrue. Only Gwen Stefani is married – while Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves continue to enjoy their committed relationships.

Did you know that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally married? Let us know in the comments!