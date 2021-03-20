Spoiler Alert! Death Hovers Over Your Favourite Character On The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 might just feature a blooming romance between Lenny Bruce and the marvelous Midge!

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel‘ Season 4 is set to begin filming this January in New York City! The acclaimed period comedy-drama aired its third season in December 2019 and was renewed for a new season immediately.

Lenny Bruce is inspired from a real-life comedian

Will Lenny Bruce die in ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4?

When will ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 release?

After multiple delays in production due to the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 will finally premiere this year. The show focuses on Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s housewife who turns into a stand-up comedian after her husband Joel is unfaithful to her.

The series won hearts for its feminist storyline, bright and vivid characters, and its depiction of ‘50s New York. Amy Sherman-Palladino, who created ‘Bunheads’ and ‘Gilmore Girls’, spearheaded the series. Midge’s character was very loosely inspired by real-life comedian Joan Rivers, and the show fictionalized other real-life comedians as well.

Lenny Bruce aka the legendary comic who often runs into Midge around the NYC comedy scene is one of them! Luke Kirby, who portrayed Bruce, received an Emmy in 2019 for his performance of the real-life comic, who was a ‘60’s icon for his vulgar observational humour.

Keep reading to learn more about the inspiration behind Lenny Bruce and whether his death will be written into ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4.

Lenny Bruce is inspired from a real-life comedian

In the series, Lenny’s successful (yet controversial) career overlaps with Midge’s start on the comedy scene. He eventually goes on to champion her career and the two begin to share a captivating platonic chemistry.

Lenny is inspired by Leonard Alfred Schneider (stage name Lenny Bruce) a renowned comic from the ’60s. He was well-known for being sharp-tongued and controversial and discussed taboo topics which included satire, politics, vulgarity, religion among others.

The character on the show bears an uncanny resemblance to the real comic and also mimics his style. No wonder Luke Kirby won an Emmy for his performance! The only unfortunate thing is that the real-life comic passed away at the age of 40 from an overdose. That was in 1966, which means there are four more years until his inevitable death in the series timeline.

Will Lenny Bruce die in ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4?

The great thing about Lenny is that he’s everything Midge already is but hasn’t discovered in herself. He is depicted as a possible romantic interest, they definitely have the chemistry, but is that enough to couple them up? And if they get together, will his death be incorporated into the series? Wouldn’t that make Midge’s comedic journey rockier than ever?

In an interview with “TVLine”, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed that Lenny’s character will be significant to ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4. He respects Midge, and he isn’t just attracted to her which suggests there could be a great friendship between them.

“The chemistry that they have and the way that they work together and the ease they feel with each other … that’s just luck. You hope for that every time you cast a love interest for someone. You hope that there’s chemistry there and people will buy into it. And [Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby] just have it. It ups the level of the storyline”, She said.

The creator hasn’t spilt on the impending end of Lenny Bruce’s time on the show, but for now, it’ll have to wait.

When will ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 release?

The forthcoming season will be a lot different than planned, with the team relying on CGI as opposed to hiring hundreds of extras for the big performances. The three seasons have received widespread acclaim and have earned Sherman-Palladino and Brosnahan multiple Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

The fourth season is expected to be the best yet and will really solidify Midge’s comedic career in New York. Whether the showrunners will follow their December release tradition is unclear for now, but with filming beginning, you never know!

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Seasons 2 and 3 released in time for the holiday season, a most ideal season to watch Midge’s colourful world unravel. The entire cast including Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Luke Kerby, Leroy McClain, and heroine Rachel Brosnahan will return! 2021 appears to be a great year for ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 already!

Are you excited to experience ‘Mrs Maisel’ Season 4 later this year? Let us know in the comments!