Recently Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home Details Have Made MCU The Epicenter Of Excitement

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ logo has leaked the future plan of MCU. Find out the details by scrolling down.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will launch new characters from movies that Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to produce. Alfred Molina will resume the role of Doc Ock from Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’, and Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’. As of now, no news has surfaced regarding characters from ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ appearing in ‘No Way Home’.

The mystery inside the logo of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The upcoming movie will be Sony’s first feature-length animated film based on Spider-Man as the central character. But a recently leaked glitchy logo speaks a lot about the impending Spiderman crossover. The leaked logo is very similar to the comic-book-inspired glitchy visual aesthetic. ‘Spiderman: No Way Home‘ completely stands out from its contemporaries due to this logo, which has resulted in many speculations and theories.

Fans of Spiderman have started guessing that the upcoming ‘No Way Home’ will not be similar to other Marvel live-action movies of the multiverse. The crossover of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ and ‘No Way Home’ doesn’t seem impossible because Marvel has slightly attempted this previously with other projects like ‘Loki‘. An animated movie can also bring in live-action characters and similarly a live-action movie like ‘No Way Home’ might slip in some characters from the animated universe of Spiderverse. We are yet to see the characters who are supposed to be animated, sharing the same space with live-action characters. ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ might debut this new concept for MCU. Who knows, this might become the trend in the future MCU.

The weird connection between ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ and ‘WandaVision’

One of the account @spideysnews points out the use of glitching in ‘WandaVision’ as well. There is one important detail given by the user that relates the ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’. The key shape to notice in ‘WandaVision’ is the hexagon inside the hex structure. That was present all through the series. The interesting thing to note is that the same six-sided geometric shape is present in the logo of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. What the connection really is will be revealed in the upcoming movie releasing on 17th December 2021.

