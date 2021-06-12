Leaked: Kaley Cuoco’s Secret Weekend Workout Sessions

Kaley Cuoco has changed the way we look at often detested weekend workouts with this “cute” hack!

Kaley Cuoco is renowned for her athletic fitness as she regularly updates her fans on her workout regimes. But now the actress has also found a fix for your weekend workout woes: dress up, look cute, and the treadmill might start feeling like a fashion ramp. After all, what can be the biggest driving force to work on yourself, if not feeling good about yourself?

Kaley Cuoco reveals her key incentive to workout on a lazy Sunday

Cuoco doesn’t stray from the safety requirements of the pandemic and masks up

FELT CUTE, MIGHT WORKOUT LATER

Cuoco shared a picture on Instagram in which she is donning a tight-fitting black unitard that hugs her figure perfectly. She wrote alongside the picture: “If I’m gonna work out on a Sunday, I better feel cute.” In the caption, she also thanked the brand Ghost Flower Activewear for the one-piece.

In the stunning image, she can be seen slaying her bangs that fall beautifully over her forehead along with a double-layered gold chain that accentuates her collar bone. In addition, her “cute” scrunchie wrapped around her wrist and her Nike sneakers with patterns of flashy pink round up her look flawlessly. It calls to question then, can anyone really resist working out after looking gorgeous like that? On top of this, Kaley owns an in-house gym equipped with VersaClimber machine and SoulCycle products, which makes it super convenient for her to sweat it out.

BALANCING FASHION AND COMFORT

Although this is the first time Kaley has explicitly mentioned feeling cute, she has always looked fetching during her workouts, weekend or not. In most of her fitness regimes, which she excitedly publishes online, she wears a black sports bra along with leggings that highlight her well-toned legs. She looks extremely pretty because not only is she comfortable but also she is not trying too hard. In an age where celebrities want to look their best at all times and are too keen to go extra on fashion, her workout attires are simply effortless.

Kaley Cuoco’s philosophy on weekend workouts!

In many of her workout clips, she wears a Nike Air Jordan vest over a top and cycling shorts and looks super cool with her golden hair in her bun. One cannot help but aspire to feel as comfy as Cuoco while exercising. Even if she has worn an oversized t-shirt with leggings, like in this workout clip with her trainer Ryan Sorensen, she looks stunning. She ensures she subtly amps up her look with her trademark pink Nike sneakers and a voluminous ponytail.

Speaking of ponies, did you know the 35-year-old sitcom icon is a brilliant horse rider? She has shared various videos of her riding beautiful horses. She looks strictly sophisticated and elegantly royal in professional riding gear while appearing at absolute ease like a princess. How does she do it? We can only wonder.

SAFETY BEFORE BEAUTY

Despite her gorgeous looks, ‘The Flight Attendant‘ actress ensures that she does not get carried away by the style and prioritizes responsible behaviour. In a workout clip that did countless rounds on social media, Cuoco had put on a matching combination of a black sports bra and a cute, breezy skirt. Taking to the caption, she had written, “Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 minutes, a jump rope and good music!” She genuinely seemed to be enjoying herself while skipping rope for cardio. However, she was also wearing a mask, due to which she surprisingly received some pointed questions from many netizens. People started questioning in the comment section why she had worn a mask when she was only working out alone.

Among a flux of such comments, while one Instagram user quizzed “You’re wearing a mask because why?” another user stated, “You don’t need a mask when you workout“. Much like many remarks on social media, these also seemed unwarranted and impulsive. However, she replied with utmost maturity and wrote,

“For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing”.

This was a necessary statement to put forward, given her influence as a renowned personality. Cuoco presented herself as a responsible citizen by spotlighting the importance of masking up, even though it may conceal her beautiful features. This was especially brilliant because the video was put up on a platform that puts immense emphasis on appearances. But Kaley has proved that she can balance beauty, comfort, and safety and still own our ‘Gram feeds with her workout videos on weekends or otherwise.

