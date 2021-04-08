Lauren Graham Is Willing To Forgo Anything And Everything For Gilmore Girls Reunion

With fans expecting a spin-off of the ‘Gilmore Girls’ series, Lauren Graham has revealed her contract about the very same. Keep reading to find out what she has to say about a possible ‘Gilmore Girls’ spin-off.

Lauren Graham is a well-known American actress and author. Lauren is well-known for her role in the television series ‘Gilmore Girls’, which debuted in 2000 and lasted seven years. In the series, she portrays the role of Lorelai Gilmore. This role brought her a lot of fame and money, and she was nominated for Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Satellite Awards.

Lauren Graham on ‘Gilmore Girls’ contract

Is a ‘Gilmore Girls’ reunion on cards?

In November 2016, Netflix surprised ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans by releasing a revival series titled ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’, nine years after the parent series ended. It follows the complicated lives of the original series’ two protagonists, Lorelai Gilmore and her adolescent daughter Rory. The revival received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, as fans finally got to see the actual ending that the show’s creators had planned for it. Since then, fans have been waiting for an update on the ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ spin-off.

Lauren Graham doesn’t want to start any rumours about her upcoming ‘Gilmore Girls’ spin-off

Lauren Graham reveals that all of her job contracts include a clause, in case another ‘Gilmore Girls’ reunion occurs. ‘Gilmore Girls’: A Year in the Life, a Netflix reboot miniseries, reunited the cast in 2016.

Graham told US Magazine that she’s up for a third round, at least on paper. The actress claims that any job contract she signs includes a clause requiring her to be available in the event of another ‘Gilmore Girls’ reunion. Graham claims the clause exists because TV show contracts are “so restrictive now”, allowing her to “carve out some pockets [of time] just in case. I don’t want to start any new rumours”, she added. She clarified that the addendum exists in part because of her close working relationship with Sherman-Palladino:

“I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all. And because we could never have predicted [a revival] in the past”, she continued. “So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don’t know. I don’t know. But yes, technically yes.”

Graham is currently working on a Disney+ remake of ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ with Emilio Estevez. She did not go into specifics about the nature of the clause or when it was created, but it appears that the stipulation was added sometime after filming the original series and, for whatever reason, has remained despite a reunion. However, it’s worth noting that Graham made it clear that the addendum has nothing to do with any upcoming revival.

Although it’s disappointing to learn that another reunion is unlikely, the news isn’t entirely unexpected given Sherman-Palladino’s creative vision for ‘A Year In The Life’. Sherman-Palladino revealed after the miniseries’ release that she had always intended for the series to come full circle through Lorelai and Rory’s parallel character arcs. Rory begins the show as a bookish, ambitious young student, whereas Lorelai is determined to prevent her daughter from having a life like hers. Rory is confronted with an unplanned pregnancy at the end of the revival before she has achieved any of her professional goals.

A third ‘Gilmore Girls’ instalment after the symbolic conclusion of ‘A Year In The Life’ would be unexpected, but not unwelcome.