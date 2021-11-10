Kunal Nayyar may have made it big in Hollywood with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ but his revelations about his marriage have established that he is still Indian at heart!

Kunal Nayyar has it all: a diverse array of roles, a successful acting career ahead of him, and a beautiful, talented wife. When the duo got married after a three-year dating period, the actor’s emotions got the best of him. Kunal Nayyar confessed how he chanced upon his first spiritual experience during his marriage.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur’s love story

Kunal Nayyar’s first spiritual experience

KUNAL AND KAPOOR CO.

Kunal Nayyar has experienced not only success in his career but also in his marriage. The actor shares a loving relationship with his wife Neha Kapur, the winner of the 2006 Miss India pageant. The truth about Kunal Nayyar’s wife remains that she is a down-to-earth woman who has supported him every step of the way.

Kunal Nayyar’s first spiritual experience was seeing his wife as a bride

Although the two somewhat belong to the same industry — Nayyar being an actor and Kapur, a former model — they had been based in different countries. Kunal was working in Los Angeles while Neha was modelling in the heart of India: Delhi. However, the stars aligned for the duo so that they could meet and strike a meaningful relationship.

Kunal had decided to visit Delhi. Coincidentally, there was a party at a bar where he was expected to arrive and because of a friend’s connection, Neha knew about this. Neha’s friend introduced the two. As a result, Nayyar and Kapur reciprocated interest in each other. Neha was totally infatuated by Kapur and the “LA” way he dressed and carried himself.

However, the real chemistry between the two went beyond looks. They ended up talking to each other for over three hours, closely huddled at a candlelit table at the bar. The rest, as they say, is history.

BEAUTIFUL VISION

After a date in 2008, Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur finally got married three years later in 2011. Being Indians, they did not spare a penny in making their wedding special. Kunal has even joked that they invited all their neighbours and distant relatives to the wedding, which, in reality, did amass a gathering of 1000 attendees.

Clearly, the duo couldn’t help but make their wedding an extravagant affair rather than a cosy event, as most celebrities prefer these days. Nevertheless, they had an amazing time at their wedding, which went on for six long days.

Almost a week of celebrations entailed many sacred rituals performed in Indian weddings. Hence, it was inevitable that Kunal would experience a range of emotions he never felt before, given the emotionally-charged vibe and atmosphere around him.

In fact, the most defining moment of his wedding was when Neha, his to-be wife, entered the picture and he saw her for the first time as a bride. The actor recalled,

“I mean, I obviously know my wife is beautiful, the whole world knows she’s beautiful. But there was something more than physical beauty at play when she was walking. It was spiritual, she was a vision”.

The beautiful vision of his wife that Kunal saw has left such a long-lasting impression that he guarantees he shall not forget it “till the day (he) dies”. Although this may seem like big words to us, only Nayyar and his sweetheart Neha know what weight and meaning these sentiments carry.

In a world where all everyone cares about is couple goals and picture-perfect romantic posts on Instagram, Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapoor’s love story reveals the power of genuine connection, in which only love and no other superficial things matter.

