Indian fans of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ woke up to a pleasant surprise as Raj Koothrappli decided to pay the country a visit for a vacation. He roamed around New Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa before heading back.

Kunal Nayyar is an accomplished actor who is most well-known for his role in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Rajesh Koothrappali was an awkward Indian guy feeling out of place in an American university. The funny sitcom explored Raj’s relationships with women and how he grew into a sophisticated and charming man with his own goals and fame.

Kunal Nayyar career

Wife

India Trip

But, now, with his career set, Kunal Nayyar’s trip to India is grabbing headlines again. The actor’s career has been on a growth trajectory of late, and he came back to celebrate with friends.

Careerific

When someone writes a line like, “The wheel turns and then suddenly from nowhere strand after strand merges to become this delicate white … you bring it to your lips, and it melts away into nothingness, leaving you with its sweetness. That’s what love is like. It comes from nowhere, unannounced … You can’t make it happen. And it doesn’t remain … It’s all in a moment, and I couldn’t bear to let that moment pass”, about cotton candy, you are in store for some serious talent.

Kunal Nayyar takes a break from Hollywood to revisit his roots

After pursuing a business degree, Nayyar turned his eye to acting. He started with ad films in England and then graduated to a nerdy play called ‘Huck and Holden’. The film explored the story of a young college student studying the tales of ‘Huckleberry Finn’ and ‘Catcher in the Rye’. The actor moved to the United States for a degree in business, only to be fascinated by the theatre in the process.

Over the years, Kunal has gained fame for his roles on the stage, and his play ‘Catton Candy’ has been repeatedly played on the theatre circuit in Delhi. But, his starring moment came with ‘The Big Bang Theory’. The Rajesh Koothrappali role was someone awkward around women.

The actor played the role with perfect comic timing, bringing to life the part of the physics scientist who cannot talk to women. He was nominated for the ensemble awards by SAG multiple times and has won an award for his role in ‘Huck and Holden’. But, the nerdy writer isn’t the only role he plays. He is also the husband of the Indian supermodel Neha Kapur.

Neha Kapur

Kunal Nayyar shared pictures from India. He was accompanied on the trip by Neha Kapur, his wife, in 2011. Neha Kapur and Kunal Nayyar had a geeky romantic tale. They met in 2008, even though they grew up in New Delhi together. The couple fell in love at first sight.

Neha said,

“There was a party at a bar, and I saw Kunal dressed all LA, the star; the glasses”.

He later described the marriage ceremony as, “My favourite moment was seeing Neha for the first time that day. It still gives me the shivers to think of how beautiful she looked. There was something more than physical beauty at play when she was walking. It was spiritual. She was a vision. I will never forget that till the day I die”.

The pair visited New Delhi to reconnect with their roots and enjoy partying in Goa with friends. The actor posted pictures from the airport and an animated video from a Goa bar.

The India trip

Kunal Nayyar’s trip to India was in September. He posted a selfie in the airport talking about the things he missed about Delhi, including kebabs and Black Label. The actor also shared an intimate video of him singing in a Goa establishment after getting drunk to the crowd. Earlier in 2019, the actor had visited home for Diwali and shared some of the moments.

Now, after a long break due to COVID-19, he finally revisited the place and enjoyed several night-outs with family and friends.

Kunal Nayyar shared pictures from India when he went on a recent trip. The comedy actor enjoyed a long vacation with family and friends and shared a drunken video from Goa. With new roles coming up for the actor, he has moved on from his roots again. But, given his penchant for kebabs, he should be making his trip to New Delhi soon.