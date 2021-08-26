TRENDING TODAY

Kunal Nayyar Made His Way Into The Big Bang Theory Because Of His Charm

Kunal Nayyar made his way into 'The Big Bang Theory' through his charm
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Kate Winslet Is Furious With Hollywood For This Reason
No Newer Articles