In addition to fulfilling his Hollywood dream, Kunal Nayyar lives an enriching personal life with his wife Neha Kapoor, whom he considers his “best friend forever”. Keep reading to find out all the sweetest details about their marriage.

We often hear the phrase that a marriage requires a lot of work. However, in Kunal Nayyar and wife Neha Kapur’s love story, their bonding has been natural from the get-go. The duo got married only a couple of years after they met. Their ensuing life together has proved that love indeed can be effortless and real-life can also turn into a romantic comedy.

The meet cute between Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur

Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur’s secret to successful marriage

THE MEET CUTE

Every romantic comedy is famous for that one scene wherein the prospective pair meets for the first time, interacts awkwardly and sparks fly between them. Since it is one of the most overused tropes in cinema, we may feel it is all a hoax. But Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur experienced a brilliant meet cute in real life that they will remember forever.

Nayyar had come to Delhi, where Kapur erstwhile lived, and attended a party, in which Kapur was present. Since this was in December of 2009, Nayyar had achieved ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame. Nevertheless, Kapur was not aware of his work but knew that he was from the USA. On the other hand, it was Nayyar who was left starstruck by the former Miss India. He recalled thinking that Kapur was extremely tall and “way out of (his) league”.

In fact, the first thought that hit him when he saw her was: “This is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen”. While he was busy gushing over her, Kapur found it difficult to locate Nayyar’s face amidst his flamboyant outfit. She recollected, “The first time I saw Kunal, he was wearing a trucker hat, cutoff gloves, hipster glasses, and a scarf”.

Kunal Nayyar and his wife Neha Kapur share a love straight out of rom-com

It was clearly a perfect recipe for a meet cute. The duo ended up talking to each other for three hours. The chemistry between them was so solid that three weeks later Neha flew to Los Angeles to visit Kunal. She felt like she “had always known him” as their pairing felt so “right”. In addition, she had a hunch that she had been “ready to marry him” since the day they met.

In a way, Nayyar found the love story that his character Raj in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ never experienced.

HAPPILY EVER AFTER

In several romance stories, the most integral phase between meeting for the first time and tying the ultimate knot is getting acquainted with the other half’s family.

The day Neha met Kunal’s parents, he realized that she was “the one”. Kunal shared that there was an “unspoken language” between her and his family as she interacted with them in a “very organic” way. The way Neha put herself out there in front of his family won Kunal’s heart completely.

The pair got married in 2011 in a typical week-long Indian wedding, which Kunal describes as his “first spiritual experience”. That is how elated he was to see Neha as his bride and wife-to-be.

However, like any other relationship, even this duo had to commit some sacrifices. In their case, it was Neha who had to pack her life and transport it to the USA so that Kunal could continue his career in Hollywood. Although she came to L.A. as Kunal’s wife, Neha steadily established herself as an individual and built her own personal and professional life in the city from ground zero. Till date, Nayyar is in awe of how his wife redefined herself. This fierce individuality has been the key to their happy marriage.

Besides, there is an endless list of things they adore about each other that deserve their own film. To start with, Kunal pays attention to when Neha giggles in her sleep and joked that he finds it “creepy”. On the other hand, Neha enjoys it when Kunal sings on his own with no one around. According to her, her husband is a gifted singer but is too humble to accept it.

In fact, she reported that humility is deeply ingrained in Kunal as “he doesn’t necessarily play his professional life out too much to people” despite the massive success of playing Raj Koothrappali in ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

The two keep each other tethered to solid ground and look after each other, come what may. Neha ensures Kunal is fed Indian food after a long day’s work while Kunal takes care that his wife is utterly comfortable in her travels. If this isn’t a match made in heaven that guarantees a happily-ever-after relationship, then what is?

What do you think about Kunal Nayyar and his wife Neha Kapur’s love story? Does Kunal Nayyar have a more successful personal life than professional life? Comment below!