Kristen Stewart Is Living Just To Marry Robert Pattinson In Reality

Kristen Stewart wanted to marry Robert Pattinson! The actor reveals intimate details in an interview about her relationship.

When Twilight originally came out in 2008, fans were smitten with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s chemistry. Pattinson was said to be dating co-star Kristen Stewart. While the pair tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, everyone discovered that they were together. The couple parted ways after nearly four years of being with each other.

Kristen Stewart admits she wanted to marry her #Twilight costar Robert Pattinson when they dated. 👀💍💕 –> https://t.co/y1qBbaj82P pic.twitter.com/DnvzhUBi4E — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) November 7, 2019

During an interview with Howard Stern, Kristen Stewart talked about her relationship with Robert Pattinson. She remarked on how much she adored her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson when they were dating.

Stern inquired if Stewart had any plans to marry Pattinson. Stewart paused at first. “I am not sure. I wanted to. No, I do not think I have ever been in”. Stern then rephrased his inquiry, asking if she would have married if he had proposed. She went on to say that, while she is not a super-duper traditionalist. Stewart has always assumed that every relationship she has ever been in was the end of it. She has never really been the most casual person.

Stewart told Stern that while working on ‘Twilight’ with Pattinson, she could not help but fall in love with him. “There was nothing I could do”, she laughed when the host added that falling in love with another actor on set is the biggest mistake, in his opinion. Stewart shared that she was concerned that their romance would appear phoney if they made it public at the time.

Kristen Stewart failed to fulfil her wishes and marry Robert Pattinson in real life

KRISTEN STEWART WAS SCARED OF THE ATTENTION

Stewart thought it was unusual to be honest about the relationship because it had gotten so much attention. She was also scared that others would think she was looking for attention, which is why she was pushing that narrative’. Stewart was unable to say anything because she was too self-conscious about appearing to be an attention seeker. They did not stroll down the street holding hands because they did not want to give it to them. But they did not get to walk down the street holding hands, which sucked personally.

Regardless, the actress went on to declare that she and Robert had been together for years and that he was her first love. She did, however, claim that the increased media attention on the couple was detrimental to their relationship because they got deprived of several opportunities to spend time together.

Stewart had a brief relationship with Rupert Sanders, the director of ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, in which she starred. She was, however, in a serious relationship with Pattinson at the time. At one point, the two were going to be engaged, but photos of Stewart kissing Sanders, who was married to English model Liberty Ross at the time, surfaced on the internet. Stewart publicly apologised to Pattinson after the affair became public, but the two ended their relationship.

The director and Stewart kissed in public, she confirmed to Stern, but they did not do anything more intimate, as others speculated. Still, she would not call it a harmless act. Kristen Stewart was going through a difficult phase in her life at the time. She was very young at the time and subsequently claimed that she did not know how to deal with Pattinson and made some blunders as a result.

Stewart is currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer. They were first romantically linked last year, but they met on a movie shoot six years previously. Stewart later reconnected with Howard Stern during a birthday party for a mutual acquaintance.

The actress, who will play Princess Diana in a future film and is currently starring in Hulu’s The Happiest Season, even informed the radio presenter that she is ready to propose.

Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/ldpNLOGhOt — NEON (@neonrated) January 27, 2021

The two even generated secret marriage rumours in July 2021 when they got caught wearing rings on their left ring fingers, even though they never announced their engagement. Pattinson, meanwhile, has been seeing Suki Waterhouse since approximately July 2018. The pair have discussed getting engaged, but they are not in a hurry to be married.