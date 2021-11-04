Kristen Stewart is dying to tie the knot with her girlfriend

Wedding bells are on the way for Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend. “I can’t fucking wait” to propose to Dylan, says Kristen.

Kristen Stewart is usually tight-lipped about who she’s dating…that is, until her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, entered her life. Instead of being “sort of cagey” about the specifics of her relationship – her words, by the way! – Kristen can’t get enough of Dylan and gushes about her whenever she gets the chance. The couple has been rock solid for the past year and nine months, and there’s a good chance they’ll get engaged, which is obviously very exciting!

With wedding bands on the horizon, it’s time to learn more about Dylan, the woman who has Kristen’s heart. If you don’t come out of this shipping the crap out of Kristen and Dylan, we’re sorry to tell you that your heart is no longer in working order. Learn more about Dylan by reading on.

The actress, 31, has gone on to date several other high-profile personalities, including St. Vincent and Stella Maxwell. She’s now dating Dylan Meyer, a fellow actress and writer. The couple has been dating since August 2019 and it appears to be serious, as Kristen told Howard Stern in November 2019 that she “can’t fucking wait” to propose to Dylan.

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Wedding

“I want to be, like, somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fas”, Kristen told Howard, adding that she already had a plan on how to propose. When asked about the plans, the actress said, “I can’t say right now, because she’ll find out”. She added that her marriage plans weren’t “tied to any weird sort of convention; it’s just, like, when you know, you know”.

Dylan is an actor and a screenwriter. She has contributed to Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie’ and Seth Rogen’s ‘An American Pickle’, as well on ‘XOXO’ and ‘Rock Bottom’. Dylan has also appeared in a number of short films and television programmes, including ‘Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling’, ‘The Death and Return of Superman’, and ‘Homemade’.

Dylan and Kristen met on a movie shoot six years before they began dating in 2019. Kristen mentioned this during a 2019 interview with Howard. “The day that I met her, all bets were off”, she told Howard. “I was like, ‘Where have I been and how have I not known you? She’s been, like, living in L.A. alongside my life somehow, but not ever converging”. Kristen told the radio host that she and Dylan reconnected at a mutual friend’s birthday party several years later — and that she knew she was in love immediately. “It was really late, and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so fucking in love with you”, Kristen said. “It was so obvious. It just is.”

Kristen may not have her own Instagram account, but Dylan does! Dylan uploaded a black-and-white Polaroid of her and Kristen kissing shortly after they started dating, with the caption, “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police 🖤”.

