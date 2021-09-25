Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Dating Again Under The Garb Of Charity

Kim and Kanye are fooling the world by acting as friends. Are they secretly dating in the name of charity?

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have remained ‘friendly’ but keep saying that there is no scope of reconciliation. But sources say they have already rekindled the old romance while working for a charity.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are “friendly” after the divorce, which isn’t shocking for the world. Fans have accepted that they have settled amicably. Kardashian cheered the fans, who were upset because of her divorce, and joined Kanye and co. in matching outfits for his music events held for his upcoming album, Donda. However, Kim reportedly denied any plans to revive the relationship with her ex-husband.

Some of the social media handles are not satisfied by her response and have been posting stories of Kim and Kanye dating again. In a recent story on a fan page, the account owner posted that Kim and Kanye are secretly dating while working for the charity. Remember, Kanye had donated one million dollars to various charities on the occasion of Kim’s birthday. Kim was visibly impressed by his gesture. Though the couple remains in controversy every now and then, when it comes to charity and speaking for social causes, both have been applauded for being bold and open-hearted. We can believe that even after divorce, they are working together for a charitable foundation, but a clandestine date in the pretext of charity is hard to digest.

Kim and Kanye have no hard feelings for each other. Recently, Kim accepted his lunch invitation because she thinks they have reached a point where they can hang out without feeling bitter about the past.

A source told “People Magazine” that the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star takes “business advice and guidance” from Kanye and appreciates his business acumen. Initially, it was reported that Kanye was allegedly “very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce”. Kim doesn’t want to strain her relationship with him and wants both of them to be in an amicable relationship for the benefit of their kids – North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

Recently, Kanye broke up with the Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. Now the media outlets have their eyes on Kim and Kanye. Their every move is noted and used as evidence for their gossip stories. The reunion of exes is one of the favourite subjects for the media outlets. The entertainment papers are filled with stories of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion. It seems the media has found another couple in Kim and Kanye to run their gossip mill.

Let us know in the comments section below if you think Kim and Kanye are actually planning to revive their relationship, behind the back of the world, and in the name of charity.