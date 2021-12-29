Kevin Feige To Introduce Henry Cavill As MCU’s Captain Britain

Henry Cavill is now clamouring Marvel boss to introduce him as Captain Britain

While Henry Cavill confessed that his Superman suit is waiting to be worn again, it seems like DC won’t give him the opportunity. He is now after Marvel boss Kevin Feige to give him a big role, to the likes of Captain Britain.

Henry Cavill is popularly known for playing the iconic superhero Superman on the silver screen, yet he is feeling low these days due to uncertainty on the reprisal of his character. Some of his diehard fans want him to join the Marvel army and not languish in DC with no future. He is already famously playing a fantasy character on ‘The Witcher’ and fans believe he can easily switch among universes and bring new elements to the character. Furthermore, his British origin makes him a suitable candidate for the role of Captain Britain, who is yet to make a debut.

When Cavil was asked to give his views on the rumour during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he seemed pretty cool with the idea of playing Captain Britain. The main reason he would be excited about doing this is that the character is yet to be introduced into the MCU. Commenting on the online discussions, he said that he is ready to play a cool, modernized version of Captain Britain just like MCU revamped Captain America. He is clear that he would never replace an already introduced Marvel character because all of the existing superheroes of Marvel are superb.

Kevin Feige pitched Orlando Bloom to play Captain Britain

Captain Britain is definitely not among the top tier superheroes of Marvel yet the debut of the character is widely discussed all over the internet.

Kevin Feige, in 2017, revealed that he discussed the possibility of introducing Brian Braddock aka Captain Britain with Orlando Bloom as a potential cast member. However, nothing fruitful came out of the discussion. It is now being said that Henry Cavill is trying to seek the attention of Feige to see him as the potential Captain Britain.

Do you think Henry Cavill’s wish of playing the modernized version of Captain Britain would materialize? Share your views about Captain Britain and Henry Cavill in the comments box below.