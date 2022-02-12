Kevin Feige Fooled Daredevil Star Charlie Cox

Finally, Charlie Cox openly talks about his role and the character of Matt Murdock in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Remember when Netflix cancelled ‘Daredevil’? Fans were left feeling disappointed, with many wondering if they would very get to see Murdock again. Of course, many also spoke about the possibility of Murdock making an appearance in any of the MCU films. And, an appearance did happen. Charlie Cox was seen playing Murdock in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’. But did you know that Cox was literally pressurised by Kevin Feige to keep it a secret? Yes, Cox was having a hard time hiding the fact that he would be starring in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’.

In a conversation with “HeyUGuys”, Cox stated that he was feeling very relieved that he could finally talk about his role as Murdock in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, “It’s a relief to be able to talk about it. Y’know, getting that phone call was a life-changing moment, really… My involvement with that character and the MCU was dead and buried, I hadn’t heard anything for a couple of years and so I’d moved on. It was incredibly unexpected and out of the blue”.

Cox went on to describe a face-to-face meeting he had in late 2019 with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who, despite ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ being in development at the time, misled him by not revealing Marvel Studios‘ Daredevil plans. In retrospect, Cox described Feige as “a very good liar” with a strong poker face that duped the ‘Daredevil’ actor.

Cox said, “I did a play in 2019 with Tom Hiddleston and Kevin Feige came to see our play. And, Y’know, I went and shook hands with him and said hi and he said how much he enjoyed the play. Never mentioned Daredevil or anything like that. So it turns out he’s a very good liar as well (laughs)”.

The actor also spoke about the filming process and the “intense” secrecy that surrounded it, “I got the call midway through lockdown, Summer of 2020… and we filmed Spider-Man in March of 2021, so I had to keep it secret for almost a year…. So yeah, it’s been intense”.

Charlie Cox deserves major props for having to endure multiple rounds of questioning about whether or not he was, in fact, returning as Daredevil in the MCU. But the deception paid off in the end; many fans consider Matt Murdock’s sequence in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to be one of their favourites.

And, given that Kevin Feige is the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it should come as no surprise that he is “a very good liar“, as Cox put it. It’s part of his job description to keep secrets. And, as terrible as it must be to have to conceal the truth all the time, the payout comes when moviegoers yell and cheer during big MCU moments.

Were you expecting to see Charlie Cox in 'Spiderman: No Way Home'?