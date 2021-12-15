Keanu Reeves Wasting All Money To Treat His John Wick Cast And Crew Like The Royals

The world loves Keanu Reeves and, without a doubt, the actor deserves all the attention. His recent treatment with the crew of ‘John Wick’ further proves why he is worthy of all the adulation.

It is now a common phrase that Keanu Reeves is the nicest guy in Hollywood and he may very well be. While actors are too preoccupied with their own image and benefits, Reeves is renowned for putting efforts into making his cast and crew feel comfortable and at home. Even for his ‘John Wick 4‘ stunt team, Keanu Reeves left no stone unturned and got them the best shoot wrap gift ever.

Keanu Reeves has assiduously put in work for the ‘John Wick’ franchise, making it one of the most coveted and high-valued products in Hollywood. Regardless of age, Reeves has surpassed all odds and conquered the big screen with mesmerising action sequences and his expansive emotional range as an actor. The actor recently finished the production of ‘John Wick 4’ and did not forget to convey his gratitude to people who often go ignored in the industry: stuntmen.

While on the screen, we may think Keanu Reeves himself is performing death-defying tasks, in reality, stunt performers execute the action on the set. Keanu merely reaps the rewards of their efforts and the actor is the utmost humble about it. Once he wrapped up the filming for the fourth edition of ‘John Wick’ in October this year, he invited the four stunt people working on the film—Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, Li Qiang and Bruce Concepcion—for a night out and treated them with an exclusive dinner with him. The dinner took place at a restaurant in Paris.

If that wasn’t enough, and for the kind Keanu it never is, the ‘John Wick’ star presented all four with the best wrap gift ever: Rolex watches. All four stuntmen got a watch of their own which is expected to cost about USD 10,000. Not only this but also each watch contained an engraved message by Reeves addressed to each stunt person uniquely. In the heartwarming message, Keanu addressed himself and his four stuntmen as “The John Wick Five” and noted a humble but resonating “thank you”.

NICEST GUY IN HOLLYWOOD

If you think this is the first time Keanu Reeves has extended an over-the-top but thoughtful gesture to his peers, you could not be more wrong. The actor has time and again, like a quintessential Hollywood hero, come to the rescue of his crew whenever they needed help. For instance, the actor gave away almost all of his earnings, about USD 38 million, from the Matrix films to the people working in costume and the VFX department of the movies.

However, Keanu Reeves’s generosity is not limited to film sets. The actor is renowned for contributing to charities and cancer research. Not to forget, he secretly runs a private foundation that provides aids to hospitals and is also too humble to associate his name with the foundation. After knowing all this, Keanu Reeves is worthy of the title of the nicest guy in Hollywood.

However, the actor has not experienced the nicest past. His father bailed out on him when he was just three years old and coping with dyslexia. Not only was his child a stillborn but also his partner tragically passed away in a car accident. Despite being through the worst of situations, Keanu Reeves has given his best to the world, including the best wrap gift ever for the ‘John Wick’ stunt team. Here’s hoping that all his kindness translates into his career and ensures that his life is infused with fulfilment and love.

What do you make of Keanu Reeves’ grand gesture and wrap gift for his ‘John Wick’ stuntmen? Comment below!