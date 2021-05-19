Keanu Reeves Unwilling To Play An Assassin After John Wick 5

It is a time of uncertainty indeed. But will this uncertainty hit the most beloved action-film franchise ‘John Wick’ with Keanu Reeve’s potential departure?

Earlier this year, it was published in IGN that ‘John Wick’ will be returning with more sequels. But, it is also true that the franchise is continuing without many of the original team. Screenwriter Derek Kolstad is one such example. As for the role of Keanu Reeves as the main cast member as John Wick, nothing is certain for the fifth installment. The question is, how long can he play the role of this highly-trained killer?

There is no question that the series actually is filled with stars. However, Keanu Reeves’s fame put him on the top of the rest of the cast of John Wick. He had been an action star even before that. In fact, people still recognize him as Neo from ‘Matrix’.

John Wick 5 to end Keanu Reeves’ assassin journey?

As for ‘John Wick’, the franchise has only gone bigger and better with every other new instalment. The fourth part of the instalment was given a green light right after the third film. In addition to that, fans were hyped by knowing that they won’t have to wait for the fourth part to hear the news for the fifth movie.

Now, fortunately for the fans, it was revealed that Keanu Reeves is going to be a part of the cast as John Wick for as long as he can.

As Cinemablend reports John Wicks interview to OK Magazine, he stated ‘As far as my legs take me. As far as the audience wants to go.’ This was his way of telling that right now he has no plans to leave the franchise. So, things are looking good for the fans of the franchise right now. Keanu Reeves’s choice to cast as John Wick has brought him fame among the younger and teen audience as well. For those who were not able to enjoy his work in Matrix at the time of its release now love to see him as the assassin.

How far John Wick will stay alive?

Now, ‘John Wick’ is by far one of the most popular and best modern action films that we have. In fact, the whole franchise can be considered a masterpiece. We are all here rooting for the series to produce more epic action sequences.

There are certainly some doubts in the mind of the audience. Too many parts can end up making it too saturated, which is what happened to the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

However, John Wick is also heavily focused on the story of the main character portrayed by Keanu Reeves. This means that with new installments, the creators have got some more room to invest in the characters. As for now, let’s see what the fourth installment brings to the table.