Keanu Reeves Stole Johnny Depp’s Career And True Love

Call it an accident or intentional, but Keanu Reeves actually made his career by stealing best roles from Johnny Depp. Not just that, he entered his personal life and swept Johnny Depp’s only true love – Winona Ryder, by the floor, to an extent that she admitted to having married Keanu Reeves! Scroll down to know the whole story.

Though Keanu Reeves is considered the Internet’s boyfriend due to his good nature and irresistible looks, for Johnny Depp, he is a curse, a thief who stole the best roles from him.

Reeves first became famous as Neo in 1999’s ‘The Matrix’ and the role is perhaps his most significant one, but Johnny Depp was first approached for this role by Lilly and Lana Wachowski. The film was phenomenal and long before ‘John Wick’ came around, it was unarguably Reeves’ signature role and franchise. Imagine, Johnny Depp could have been in his place if he accepted the offer.

Not just Johnny, ‘The Matrix’ was rejected by famous celebrities like Will Smith, Sandra Bullock, and Leonardo DiCaprio. They all famously passed on ‘The Matrix’. Johnny reportedly also rejected 1994’s ‘Speed’ and Bran Stoker’s ‘Dracula’, movies that made Keanu Reeves what he is today.

Winona Ryder wished to marry Keanu Reeves

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were the most envied celebrity relationship in the 90s and had they been couples in the Instagram era, their courtship would be called “couple goals”. They were the most beautiful combination of skateboards, crop tops, and Nirvana. Just after 5 months of courtship, Ryder and Depp made headlines when they got engaged. “Jinona” became the buzz word and it felt like a quirky fairytale. They shocked the world when they announced their break-up, but the love still remains breathing in both.

Keanu Reeves actually stole some best roles and Winona Ryder from Johnny Depp

The crazy fact is that the good-natured, philanthropist Keanu Reeves actually stole the cocoon of romance and true love from Johnny Depp. Once in the middle of the interview for the movie ‘Destination Wedding‘, Ryder admitted that her love for Reeves was so deep, and she would definitely marry him. And guess what, Keanu blushed!

Winona Ryder admits to marrying Keanu Reeves in real life

Winona didn’t stop after the declaration of love for Keanu but claimed that she is already married to him for real.

“We actually got married in Dracula”, Winona excitedly told Entertainment Weekly. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life”, she added.

Explaining how this thing happened, she said that in the scene in the movie, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. According to her, they shot the master and did the whole thing and are married for real. They said “Yes” for real and guess what, it was Valentine’s day!

Johnny Depp still keeps the tattoo – Winona Forever, even after the famous split. Winona defended him when Amber Heard charged him with domestic violence. Such is their love story. But, with someone like Keanu Reeves, things play out differently. Who wouldn’t like the idea of marrying Keanu? We hope Johnny wouldn’t mind her marrying Reeves, even though he must be scratching his head for losing big roles to the philanthropist actor.

