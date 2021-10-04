Epitome Of Simplicity And Humility: Keanu Reeves Spotted In Comfy Slippers And Beanie

Keanu Reeves has always been the king of casual fashion- seamlessly putting a casual spin on suiting while ditching the Hollywood glam and vanity. Till today, his fashion choices are just as effortless, almost looking like an unconscious decision.

The actor was recently spotted in Berlin wearing something that screamed comfort over fashion for Keanu Reeves. The 57-year-old actor was heading to shoot ‘John Wick 4’, wearing a pair of brown suede mule slippers and a cosy beanie. Read on to find out more about Keanu Reeves’ fashion journey over the years.

Video Credits: CBR

Highlights —

Keanu Reeves spotted in comfortable slippers

Keanu Reeves: The Modern Grunge-Cyberdog fashion icon

Decoding Keanu Reeves’ wardrobe: A sustainable style guide

KEANU REEVES SPOTTED IN COMFORTABLE SLIPPERS

Heading to the sets of ‘John Wick 4’, Reeves chose to take the smart-casual route with a grey blazer, printed black t-shirt and charcoal slim-fitting jeans. With his matted, long back hair poking out from under his beanie, sporting a smokin’ salt-and-pepper stubble, Keanu Reeves reminded everyone how he is the undaunted god of street fashion. Thanks to his part-Asian heritage, Reeves has aged like fine wine. His face beamed as he was snapped stepping inside his car, carrying his essentials in an oversized duffle bag.

When it comes to style, Reeves knows what he wants. Ever since his early Hollywood days in the late 80s, the actor has stuck with the idea of a capsule wardrobe. Despite the pressure of always looking glamorous, Reeves has maintained a tight wardrobe rotation with a few staple pieces. He has created a recognisable fashion genre for himself – which is an eclectic mix of simple streetwear and sleek suiting.

Yes to comfort, No to fashion: Keanu Reeves spotted in comfy slippers and beanie

KEANU REEVES: THE MODERN GRUNGE-CYBERDOG FASHION ICON

Three-piece suits, distressed t-shirts and denim, motorcycle jackets with hammered motorcycle helmets, beanies and suede hiking boots – Keanu Reeves swears by these outfit pieces, be it on a movie premiere, the red carpet or a casual day strolling with a bagel and a cup of coffee.

Related: Matrix 4 Plot Is Less About Neo And More About Morpheus

The late 80s and 90s saw him layering his tailored suits over polo tees, jersey henleys, cashmere sweaters, chunky knit and his signature hiking boots. The classic black t-shirt with a fitted suit has now become the actor’s most recognizable look. In fact, for any event that didn’t require strict black-tie attire, his basic black t-shirt had his back.

Throughout the late 90s, Reeves played bass in alt-rock group Dogstar. His newly-found rockstar status paved the way for slouchier fits – ultra-baggy t-shirts and jeans, often paired with beanies. Eventually, the beanie made its way into Keanu’s red carpet looks, paired with finer fabrics like cashmere suiting and wool sweaters. Post ‘The Matrix’ fame, his style got a bit more polished. Suits more streamlined and structured, hiking shoes replaced with polished, formal oxfords.

Video Credits: watchmojo.com

DECODING KEANU REEVES’ WARDROBE: A SUSTAINABLE STYLE GUIDE

It has always been comfort over fashion for Keanu Reeves. But did you know that Keanu Reeves has been wearing the same midnight blue suit for almost 30 years now?

Keanu Reeves doesn’t shy away from repeating outfits. In this day and age where sustainability is the need of the hour, especially in the world of fashion, Reeves stands out as an icon. The actor fell in love with something 25 years ago and he just stuck with it.

At the 2017 Comic-Con in New York City, Reeves was then promoting his film ‘Replicas’. He was seen wearing the same outfit he’s worn for the better part of the last two decades! Reeves’ commitment for a single fit truly commands respect and is absolutely recreatable. The relatability aspect of his wardrobe is what makes him the environmentally-conscious fashion icon that he is. From Cannes to Toronto Film Festival to Jay Leno’s couch, Reeves’ t-shirt-suit affair is still going strong.

Video Credits: CNBC Prime

Keanu Reeves has two major films up his sleeve. The first official trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ came out on 9 September and ever since Reeves’ fans haven’t been able to stop gushing over their beloved Neo. The film is slated to release on 22 December 2021. The surprise 4th instalment from the sci-fi franchise comes 18 years after ‘The Matrix Revolutions’, which was originally intended to be the last chapter of ‘The Matrix’ trilogy. Next up, ‘John Wick 4’ is scheduled to release on 27 May 2022. Tell us in the comments below what has been your favourite Keanu Reeves look? Happy drooling!