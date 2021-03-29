Keanu Reeves Secret Connection To How I Met Your Mother Revealed

There’s a deep-rooted connection with ‘How I Met Your Mother’ that Keanu Reeves keeps a secret. Here’s why.

You must be wondering what an action hero like Keanu Reeves has in common with Neil Patrick Harris, famous for his role as Barney Stinson in the sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’. Well, they are bonded by one of the legendary action movie franchise, the ‘Matrix’. Believe it or not, Neil Patrick Harris has sweat a lot for his role in the upcoming movie ‘Matrix 4’ which also brings Keanu Reeves to the screen.

Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix 4’ will see the return of favourites like Keanu Reeves along with a number of familiar faces, including Neil Patrick Harris, famously known as Barney Stinson from HIMYM.

2020 was a crazy year, impacting the schedules of a lot of movies and TV series. Sets around the world were shut down for months, and one such movie that fell in its grip was ‘Matrix 4’. The pandemic forced the movie starring Keanu Reeves and Neil Patrick Harris to push back its release nearly a year to April 2022. Now, however, production for the highly-anticipated film ‘Matrix 4’ has resumed and set photos have revealed returning and new characters.

Neil Patrick from HIMYM in ‘Matrix 4’

The plot and premise of the upcoming film are kept under tight wraps. The entire cast of ‘Matrix 4’ has been keeping their cards close to the chest. Nevertheless, we were subjected to a tease via the latest photos from the set of ‘The Matrix 4’. Keanu Reeves looked stunning as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity was amazing. But what’s amazing was to finally get to see how Neil Patrick Harris fitted into the Matrix universe. His character isn’t revealed as of now. Moreover, the photos do not tell us anything about the characters nor do they give away any plot details for the upcoming film.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris Back on ‘Matrix 4’

‘The Matrix’ movie series has collectively earned a total of $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have played Neo and Trinity, respectively, in every part, each of which was directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

The upcoming sequel, ‘The Matrix 4’, stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, and Brian J. Smith.

As per the latest update, ‘Matrix 4’ will release on April 1, 2022.

Are you excited to see the next instalment of the movie franchise? How will Neil Patrick Harris be connected to Keanu Reeves in ‘Matrix 4’? Drop your fan theories in the comments section below!