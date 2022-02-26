Keanu Reeves Ditching John Wick 4 Cast & Crew By Revealing On Set Photos

Following the release of his film, ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is fully committed to the production of the fourth instalment of his successful ‘John Wick‘ film franchise. New photos from the sets of ‘John Wick 4’ have recently surfaced. It shows Keanu having a good time on the snowy set.

Fans of the ‘John Wick’ franchise are eager to get updates about their favourite action/thriller series and we at the DKODING are here to deliver those updates. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused several delays for the fourth chapter of ‘John Wick’, the most recent of which pushed the release back to March of 2023. In addition to Reeves and McShane, Shamier Anderson, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Lawrence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgrd, and Hiroyuki Sanada join the cast of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’.

New photos from the set of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ show actor Keanu Reeves having fun in snowy New York City!

The production process of the fourth ‘John Wick’ film has involved Keanu Reeves filming around the globe. The movie has been shot in various famous places like Paris, Berlin, Japan, and Utah. New York City, however, has always been something of an OG site for the franchise, with all three chapters showcasing the iconic New York Continental hotel for various scenes.

The new set photos reveal that not only is John Wick returning to New York City but that the location may be snowy for the first time in franchise history. It hints at the changing seasons in the ‘John Wick’ universe as part of the fourth chapter’s cinematographic theme.

What did the photos from the set reveal?

Daily Mail released new photos from the set of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ showing Reeves having a little fun between takes. The photos show Reeves walking in the snowy New York set in an all-black suit and sliding down a metal railing instead of taking the stairs like an average person.

Reeves is also seen in the photos wearing a black sleeve over his left ring finger. Fans will recall that Reeves’ character was forced to cut that finger in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’.

In addition to showing off a bit of the New York City set, the new photos reveal that Reeves is keeping things light behind the scenes as always and having a bit of fun between the action-packed shootout sequences that ‘John Wick 4’ will absolutely include.

Tell us if you cannot wait to watch Keanu Reeves return as the titular character.