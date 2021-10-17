Keanu Reeves Prepares His Entry Into The MCU By Launching His Own Comic Book

Keanu Reeves aka John Wick or Neo is speculated to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he relishes the success of his comic book series.

Keanu Reeves can make the world go insane with joy by comfortably joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recent developments have accelerated his chances of becoming a Marvel hero. As the actor indulges in the glow of being a blockbuster hero, he has also launched his own comic book series with BOOM! Studios, acquainting himself with the world of comics.

How Keanu Reeves became a best-selling comic book writer: https://t.co/CVnzDD1eUH pic.twitter.com/Cz7XrCS19X — IGN (@IGN) October 9, 2021

LOTS OF PRESENTS

September is the month of grace because, on the second of this month, Earth was blessed with Keanu Reeves. It was inevitable that social media was going to be flooded with love for the actor. However, something happened to send the entire Twitterverse into chaos. Marvel tweeted about Keanu to wish him on his birthday.

In any normal world, this would have been a benign, harmless tweet. Since it’s Keanu’s world, and we are all just living in it, Keanu’s fans went gaga over the idea that Marvel might be initiating Keanu Reeves into the MCU. Marvel UK had congratulated Keanu for his “career resurgence” and wished that he gets “lots of presents”.

Marvel UK just posted this and deleted it… hmmmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/qNajhRElrW — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) September 2, 2021

This was obviously taken out of context as fans speculated if the presents include Keanu Reeves joining the MCU. Alas, it seemed like a false alarm. Marvel UK soon deleted the tweet. This may be because they wanted to stop the disarray on social media and calm everyone. The other possibility is that they realized they posted a casting spoiler. Either way, nothing is confirmed but a lot is expected.

However, fans should be advised to not get their hope too high. It is a path to disappointment because multiple times before Keanu was expected to work with Marvel but that never panned out. ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘Wolverine’, ‘Ghost Rider’, ‘X-men’ and many other titles were in the works between Reeves and Marvel but none of it came to fruition.

Keanu Reeves prepares his entry into the MCU by launching his own R-rated comic book

It also seems like it is Keanu who is adamant about steering clear from the MCU as Kevin Feige revealed,

“We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about it. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

KEANU’S WORK OF ART

If you don’t know that Keanu Reeves had written and launched a best-selling comic book series, you don’t live in the Keanu Reeves’ fandom but in a bubble.

Keanu Reeves co-authored a comic book series titled ‘Brzrkr’ with Matt Kindt, which was published by BOOM! Studios. The series received an unprecedented sales reception, becoming the best-performing comics in 30 years. What are the comics about?

The 12-part series follows the journey of B (based on the appearance of Keanu Reeves), a semi-God immortal soldier who was born 80,000 years ago. After ages of violence and suffering, the warrior struck a deal with the US government, wherein he executes their mission in exchange for understanding his condition and finding an antidote to his burdensome immortality.

While the comics are, in Keanu’s words, “brutally violent”, it is thoughtful and explores pertinent themes like “violence, morals and ethics”. The first four editions act as the origin story of B but every edition is based on a particular theme like friendship, love, death and religion.

Video Credits: Collider Interviews

The story felt like a golden opportunity to Keanu because it has so much room for exploration, The actor expressed,

“I felt that by setting up that he was born 80,000 years ago, there is this perspective there. There’s a lot of places that we can go from there, and opportunities that we can go to. Which is fantastic”.

Seeing the comics come to life has been “very emotional” for Keanu. But that’s not all. Keanu is going to act as B in a live-action feature adaptation of the comic and voice the anime products being developed with Netflix. Keanu Reeves’ career is booming with high stakes projects such as the ‘John Wick’ franchise, ‘The Matrix’ films and now ‘Brzrkr’.

