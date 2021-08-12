Is Keanu Reeves regretting his decision of turning down ‘Speed 2’?

Many times, film stars turn down a movie or a TV show either because of the role they were offered or they couldn’t resonate with the plotlines of the movie. Sometimes they have to turn down an offer because of the clash between other projects. Well, after starring in the first instalment of ‘Speed’, when offered the sequel of the same, actor Keanu Reeves turned down the offer, and maybe, at some point in his life, he regrets making this decision as he somehow had to pay a huge price for this.

Highlights —

Why did Keanu Reeves turn down ‘Speed 2’

Why does Keanu Reeves regret his decision of rejecting ‘Speed 2’

What is Keanu Reeves currently shooting for?

THE REASON WHY KEANU REEVES TURNED DOWN THE SEQUEL OF ‘SPEED’

After the release of ‘Speed’, it became quite obvious that the movie would release a part two and the audience was expecting that Keanu Reeves would reprise his role. However, much to our dismay, Reeves turned down the offer as he didn’t want to make another action movie. In an interview, Keanu said, “It was a tough decision,” Reeves told Geist.

“I really had an amazing time filming and making Speed. It did pretty well so there was a ‘let’s do it again.’ Then I was doing a film at the time called Chain Reaction and I was in Chicago and I read the script. That film was pretty physical. It was a lot of running and cold. So they showed me the script and I just didn’t see it. I didn’t get it. So I couldn’t do it.”.

Keanu Reeves paid a heavy price for turning down Speed 2

On his appearance at the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live! Reeves explained that ultimately it was all about the script, “I loved working with Jan de Bont and Sanda, of course. It was just a situation in life where I got the script, and I read the script and I was like ‘agh,’” Reeves said.

“It was about a cruise ship, and I was like, a bus is not so fast, but then a cruise ship is even slower than a bus. And I was just like, ‘I love you guys, but I just can’t do it.“

THE PRICE KEANU HAD TO PAY FOR REJECTING ‘SPEED 2’

Keanu believes that Fox studios held a grudge against him for not leading in ‘Speed 2’ as he didn’t work with the studio again till 2008. “I didn’t work at Fox for 15 years after that,” Reeves said, overestimating the math by a year or two. “I believe so, but I don’t know. It’s only a theory. I ended up working there again but it took 15 years.”

Not only this, but Reeves also let go of an offer to make $ 11 million.

WHAT IS KEANU REEVES CURRENTLY SHOOTING FOR?

At present, Keanu is preparing for ‘John Wick’ 4 which will hit the theatres on May 27, 2022.

Do you think Keanu should have said yes to ‘Speed 2’?