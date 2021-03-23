Keanu Reeves Not Satisfied With BRZRKR Comics, Wants John Wick-style Movie

Keanu Reeves recently debuted his comic book ‘BRZRKR’ with Boom! Comics. With the John Wick-esque figure leading the charge, the comic promises to be a smashing experience.

However, what’s more hard-hitting is the fact that Reeves is not satisfied with only the comic medium. The world-famous action star wants to experiment with a more violent movie too. Could ‘BRZRKR’ keep the spirit of ‘John WIck’ alive in theatres?

Highlights —

‘BRZRKR’ debuts an immortal warrior

The Matt Kindt and Keanu Reeves collaboration is more violent than ‘John Wick’

Could this be the sign of a movie series that continues the legacy of ‘John Wick’?

Keanu Reeves is a busy man. Not only is he manning brilliant cinematic universes with ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Matrix’, but has also dipped his hand into the comics pie. The Keanu Reeves comic book date was set in early March. Now, with the release of ‘BRZRKR’, Reeves and Kindt have the biggest release of a single-issue comic since 2015.

Furthermore, Keanu has not ruled out the potential of a live-action movie. The violent streak of the character in the comic mirrors that of ‘John Wick’. Consequently, this could be the movie that continues the legacy of action films set by ‘John Wick’.

The Immortal ‘John Wick’

For the past decade, Keanu Reeves has ruled hearts and the box office with his take on ‘John Wick’. The Baba Yaga of the big screen has been seen destroying people with everything from machine guns to a pencil!

The ‘John Wick’ saga is different from the 80s action hero flicks. John does not look like those muscular, chiselled idols. Moreover, he certainly does not have the high ideals of those action heroes. Instead, John Wick is fighting a personal battle for redemption, trying to be forgotten. His biggest goal is self-serving, something that would save him.

Video Credits: MVP Comics

‘BRZRKR’ takes the same space, but it goes further. The protagonist of the story is a God, an immortal being that will not die. Like John, he rushes into battle and gets the job done. Both characters are revered and feared at the same time.

In many ways, the main character of the comic is distinct. He is trying to become mortal, to die. John Wick, in contrast, wishes to live, against all odds. However, when you remove their motivations, they’re both killing machines with flawed personalities, trying very hard to reach their own goals.

The legacy of John Wick and ‘BRZRKR’

Keanu Reeves is legendary. He has been changing the world of cinema for a long time. With ‘Matrix’, he debuted the cyberpunk genre into the celluloid screen, changing the cinematic world forever. With ‘John Wick’, he single-handedly revived the A-rated violent hero, the anti-hero that people could root for and love.

Keanu Reeves puts BRZRKR movie plans in motion alongside comics

Keanu Reeves’ comic book ‘BRZRKR’, while not matured enough for a movie yet, is already making inroads into the literary world. Keanu originally wanted to develop the property into a live-action series. However, the people over at Boom! Studios convinced him to give the comic book medium a chance.

The comic book is already the highest-selling single-issue comic since ‘Star Wars #1’ by “Marvel Studios” back in 2015. Even before his first arc is completed, BRZRKR is a character that is building his own mythology and changing the comic book world.

Violent anti-heroes are a staple of comics – from Deadpool to The Punisher. ‘BRZRKR’, read online, evokes the feeling of the same anti-hero. What Matt Kindt and Keanu Reeves have done here is interesting, they have disrupted the comic industry monopoly of DC and Marvel as a whole.

‘John Wick’ has done many extraordinary things. Nevertheless, it will be best known for standing out against the cinematic universes of MCU and DCEU. ‘BRZRKR’ is also penning a similar tale, becoming one of the best-selling comics in a world where superheroes dominate.

Keanu Reeves, with these properties, has given rise to the anti-superhero. The character follows a hero’s journey but without being a servant to larger ideals.

The Movie?

Comic book fans want to read ‘BRZRKR’. However, some fans are upset about using the medium as a pitch platform for the big screen. The movie would definitely get made given Keanu’s interest and the popularity of the property. The two factors together create a space where the movie could come into being as an exciting prospect on the whole.

Video Credits: Keeps It Real Comics

“Screenrant” has already said that ‘BRZRKR’ resembles Wolverine in its scope. Keanu also has a penchant for playing lone wolf characters who take on the world to get their wishes. With Keanu Reeves’ book ‘BRZRKR’, he might get his version of ‘Logan’, a critical darling that changes expectations about him everywhere. Now, that the comic is well underway, and the fans are rallying together for a big-screen adaptation, BRZRKR is all-set to set ablaze the screen just like John Wick did.

