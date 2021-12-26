After helming three blockbuster hits in the ‘John Wick’ franchise, Keanu Reeves is set to return for the third film which is expected to be the most enthralling ‘John Wick’ movie so far. Keep reading to find out more!

The ‘John Wick‘ films are unimaginable without Keanu Reeves. Not only did the actor leave his unique mark on the films by choosing to perform his own stunts but also gave his career a fresh revival when the first film was released in 2014. With ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ fast approaching, here are all the details you need to know about the film’s story and plot.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Bigger and better action in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Keanu Reeves’ fate in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

GOING ALL OUT

Hollywood has given us some amazing action films in the past few years. Be it Daniel Craig‘s James Bond films that have thrilling sequences as well as gravitas, dystopian treats like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ or Henry Cavill starrer ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, there has been no dearth of films that are setting new standards of action and storytelling. However, when it comes to ‘John Wick’, the film has taken the action sequences up a notch and created a new benchmark in out-of-the-box, adrenaline-pumping and creative stunts and action.

Keanu Reeves in the upcoming ‘John Wick’ will be more daring and thrilling than ever before

From shoutouts through a catacomb to insane sword fights on a bike chase, ‘John Wick’ films have attempted the most impossible and succeeded over and over again, all the while teasing other franchises and films to catch up to its standards. The best is, the franchise doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon. In fact, for the upcoming ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, we can expect it to feature a lot more epic stunts that will captivate us and take us deeper into the world of John Wick. If you don’t believe us, maybe the words of Keanu Reeves will convince you just how successful the fourth instalment will be in turning up the heat on action scenes.

In a conversation with “Today”, about his comic book ‘Brzrkr‘, Reeves ended up talking about his next ‘John Wick’ movie and revealed, “They’re fun. They’re intense. We’re going for it. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there’s new characters and we’re opening up the world”.

If that doesn’t make you excited, then you should probably count yourself out as a ‘John Wick’ fan. The film is taking things to the next level with “some really amazing” stunts and exploring the ‘John Wick’ world further. That’s understandable, given that the film was shot in Berlin, Paris and Japan, thereby ensuring a more expansive story.

Teasing more details about ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, Keanu threw light on one of the epic stunts:

“We’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gunfights”.

NOT A HAPPY ENDING

While it is established that the action and thrilling aspects of the film will be more electrifying, there is little known about the plot and story details of ‘John Wick 4’. Many new characters are entering the franchise while old ones are returning. Laurence Fishburne, who will be returning as ‘The Bowery King’, leader of the underground assassin scene, divulged that the film’s script is pretty awesome:

“I read the script. It’s really, really cool. As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper. It’s much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular … is really the heart and soul of it.”

While we can expect the emotional stakes to be higher in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′, let’s not get our hopes up as the film’s director Chad Stahelski has made it pretty clear that Keanu Reeves’ John Wick might never have a happy ending, in this film or ever. Unlike Daniel Craig’s James Bond who drove off into the sunset with his love, John Wick, an assassin who has killed hundreds of people, cannot simply move on from the trauma. While he may pull through all the challenges, ultimately, a bright conclusion to the story is far-fetched.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is set to release on May 27, 2022. How excited are you to experience its thrilling action sequences and what do you expect from the story? Comment below!