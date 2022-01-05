Keanu Reeves Does Not Mind Remaining Married To Winona Ryder Under The Eyes Of God

Keanu Reeves recently admitted that he is still married to Winona Ryder, technically, owing to real priests performing a marriage scene in the 1992 film ‘Dracula’. Not only Keanu, Winona Ryder and Francis Ford Coppola had also admitted to the ‘validity’ of their marriage.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are two of the most desirable Hollywood stars working today. They share a great bond with each other, which is above a working relationship or a friendship. In a recent interview, Keanu joked about ‘technically’ being married to Winona. He also added that he doesn’t mind the fact that he is still married to his long time collaborator and friend. Hence, it is now pretty much clear that the ‘urban legend’ surrounding Keanu and Winona is absolutely true and the couple is still married to each other.

Keanu Reeves-Winona Ryder married

Keanu Reeves ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder

The story of this interesting Hollywood story begins much earlier, in the early 1990s. In 1992, Francis Ford Coppola was making the film ‘Dracula’, where Keanu and Winona played the lead roles. For a wedding scene between them, Francis called a real priest to shoot the scene. Francis is a notorious Hollywood perfectionist wanting nothing but the hardcore unapologetic realism on the sets of his film. Hence, he called up a real priest and the wedding took place as it would in real life. Despite the fact that it was for a film, the wedding vows were pretty much real and hence, Keanu and Winona ‘got married’.

Keanu Reeves does not mind remaining married to Winnona Ryder under the eyes of God

In a recent interview with Esquire, Keanu said, “We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are, Coppola says we are. So I guess we are married under the eyes of God”. Earlier in 2018, the actors were promoting their film ‘Destination Wedding’ on the show Entertainment Weekly. That time it was Winona who confirmed that they were still married. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest”, she said. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.” She told the reporter. She also reminded Keanu during the interview that they had also said ‘I Do’ to each other which happens to be a key ritual in a Christian wedding.

Moreover, the very little shred of doubt was cleared when the director himself admitted to his doings. Francis Ford Coppola was being interviewed by The Guardian in 2018 when he was asked the burning question about the marriage that took place on the sets of ‘Dracula’. Without hesitation, Francis replied that he had hired an actual priest for the wedding. “So in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

However, Keanu and Winona didn’t mind that and got on with their lives after the shooting was over. They remained good friends. In the mid-2000s, they once again appeared on the screen together for the film ‘A Scanner Darkly’ and later in the films ‘The Private Lives of Pippa Lee’ and ‘Destination Wedding’. Their pairing had been quite successful at the box office as they both went on forging successful individual acting careers as well.

Jokes apart, they have been nothing more than good friends in real life. Keanu and Winona both have been in long term relationships with Alexandra Grant and Scott Mackinlay Hahn respectively. But this certainly puts an interesting spin to the whole ‘getting married in a film or TV show’ paradox.

Tell us in the comments who are your favourite ‘on-screen’ husband and wife? Also, tell us your take on Winona and Keanu’s on-screen chemistry.