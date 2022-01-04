Keanu Reeves Lost The Chance Of Being The Next Batman

Keanu Reeves is one of the greatest actors in Hollywood today. His recent film ‘John Wick 3’ has gained a lot of praise from critics. But did you know he was originally wanted for playing Batman but missed his chance?

It was in the early 2000s when Joel Schumacher was working on a Batman film. But because of his story and the film’s script, he refused to play the role. Remember that Reeves knows martial arts and even has the title of aikido grandmaster, so he would have been an excellent choice for the role of Batman!

Keanu Reeves wanted to become the next Batman

Why didn’t it work?

Keanu Reeves had the chance to play Batman in ‘Batman Forever’, back in 1995, but turned it down. Did he make a mistake? Reeves told MTV that he regrets not accepting the role.

Turning down a superhero role is not something most people would do, but some of the best roles in Hollywood are based on comics. Keanu Reeves, who played Neo in ‘The Matrix’ trilogy and John Constantine in ‘Constantine’, said he was approached for the role of Batman before Val Kilmer landed the part.

Reeves said that he did not take the role because he did not want to don a costume and play a superhero. He was also worried about being too famous after playing Ted Logan in ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’.

“It didn’t seem to fit”, Reeves said. “I always loved Batman when I was a kid, and I remember ‘Batman’ wasn’t even going to be called ‘Batman’, it was going to be called ‘Black Bat’ or something. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to be a black bat'”.

Keanu Reeves had everything in place

Keanu Reeves had everything in place to become the next Batman. He has the looks, he has the acting chops, and he’s a big fan of comic books.

Keanu Reeves, who is known for playing Neo in ‘The Matrix’ trilogy and John Wick in the ‘John Wick’ franchise, was once considered for the role of Batman. But, unfortunately for Reeves, it didn’t work out for him.

While promoting his new movie ‘Replicas’ at San Diego Comic-Con, Reeves opened up about how he auditioned for the role of Batman in 1997. And though Reeves thinks he would’ve made a great Batman, he turned down the role because he was still filming ‘The Devil’s Advocate’ at the time.

“I don’t think I was experienced enough to really be able to take on something like Batman”, said Reeves during his panel discussion for ‘Replicas’. “But I did have a meeting with Joel Schumacher.”

Schumacher directed one of Keanu Reeves’ most memorable films, the ’90s crime drama titled ‘Falling Down’. And while they’re both in their 50s now, Reeves and Schumacher have remained good friends over the years.

Why didn’t it work, was it the fault of Keanu Reeves or Warner Bros?

Somewhere in a parallel universe, Keanu Reeves would have been Batman. All it needed was for Warner Bros. to say yes.

The star of ‘The Matrix’ and other blockbusters recently revealed that he was in talks with Warner Bros. to play the role of the Caped Crusader before Ben Affleck took on the role in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’. But he said it never worked out because of scheduling conflicts with another movie project.

“They had talked to me about [playing Batman] a couple of times”, Reeves told Yahoo! Movies UK while promoting his new film, ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’. “It wasn’t something I was actively pursuing … [Batman is] still a DC character, but I don’t think I would be correct in saying they [Warner Bros.] were never incredibly serious about it.”

Reeves has played other comic book characters before — most notably, Neo, the leader of ‘The Matrix’ resistance movement — but none as big as Batman. It could have been another blockbuster franchise for him, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Reeves said he’d still be interested in taking on the role though.

“I always thought there was a story in him”, Reeves said.

Do you think he would have made a better Batman? Let us know in the comments box below.