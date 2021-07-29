Keanu Reeves John Wick 4 Will Be The Franchises Best Yet

Ever since ‘John Wick 4’ has been announced for a 2022 release, the fans of this action thriller are restless. But what makes ‘John Wick 4’ the highly awaited action drama of 2022 and possibly the best film of the franchise. Let’s figure.

If there ever was a ‘real’ action sub-genre called gun-fu, you can guess which Hollywood film series would be the ‘Citizen Kane’ of it. No, the answer is not ‘The Expendables’ people. It’s ‘John Wick‘. Ever since Keanu Reeves, as John Wick, set out to avenge his pet dog in the first ‘John Wick’ film, the fans were crazed to see Keanu back in action after a few years. And this time, it was literally the guns-blazing action that we witnessed and the film became a blockbuster. The same sort of action got repeated in the second and third instalments of the franchise. As ‘John Wick 4’ is just around the corner, we can expect that it will be bigger and better than the previous three instalments.

Highlights —

‘John Wick 4’ is the action event of 2022

‘John Wick 4’ already the top-dog of the franchise

While most film franchises usually hang their boots after three films, John Wick seems unstoppable. Trilogy does have a good ring to it, but not in the case of ‘John Wick’. And while Keanu is still fit and a good-looking bad-ass anti-hero, do we really mind any more instalments? Not at all! What causes the films to be successful is the fact that while following a very thin plotline, the films stick to their genres and remain honest to themselves. And also, they get bigger with each instalment and that is precisely why the fans are assuming that ‘John Wick 4’ could probably be the best action film of 2022.

‘JOHN WICK 4’ IS THE ACTION FILM EVENT OF 2022

The ‘John Wick’ series thrives on some real action. While it has its own share of cinema-logic tropes, such as bullets not hitting John even as he runs through a shower of bullets, it works. But there are ample sequences where John takes a pretty nasty beating. And don’t forget the dozen times when he gets hit by a car and would you easily forget how he got shot off a tall building.

Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick 4’ will be the best of the franchise

But being the hero that he is, he survives all. All in all, the film features minimal wire-works and the bad guys aren’t usually seen flying through the air following a solid kick or punch delivered by John. In fact, while John mostly trumps in hand-to-hand combats, he has been unlucky enough many times as he faced a better adversary and got beaten up to a pulp. This combination of superhero-like-antics and the grounded realism is what makes the ‘John Wick’ franchise a unique cinema-going experience.

Related: Thor: Love And Thunder Is Going To Be The Funniest Superhero Film Ever

‘JOHN WICK 4’ IS ALREADY THE BEST OF THE FRANCHISE

Additionally, the producers are good at hiring good people to do their jobs. The stuntmen, the stunt designers, and the set designers and the cinematographers are all masters of their field and it shows on the screen. Many reviews showered heaps of praises for the film’s sound design.

It goes on to prove that while the ‘John Wick’ films can be ‘categorized’ as silly action flicks, they work great as ‘cinema’ as a whole and that makes all the difference. Look at Marvel films. With some over-the-top action, some help from a lot of green screens, the superheroes do impossible action stuff and create a great spectacle. In the era of superhero action, which is now getting tiring tbh, and the overall poor filmmaking quality of the ‘Fast and Furious‘ films, ‘John Wick’ stands alone as the flag-bearer of some old-school 80s nostalgic, real, hardcore action.

What has the fans hyped is the solid cast of the fourth instalment. With some big Asian action legends such as Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada being associated with the film, you can bet the action this time is gonna be absolutely legendary. With these actors, we can also assume that ‘John Wick 4’ is probably set somewhere in East Asia. Now, who can’t be hyped about this? And also, Scott Adkins is also rumoured to be a part of this! And with that, we sign off!

‘John Wick 4′ is one of the most highly-awaited films of 2022. And with Keanu beating up some action legends from the Asian cinema of Japan and China, we can only be enough hyped. *suppressed screaming*.

Tell us in the comments which is your favourite film from the ‘John Wick’ series of films. Also, tell us your bet as the main villain for ‘John Wick 4’.