Not Alexandra Grant, Keanu Reeves Is Husband Of Winona Ryder

Keanu Reeves “married under the eyes of God” to Winona Ryder in 1992 – nearly 30 years ago!

Hollywood is the place to go to, to find “couple goals”. From Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, there is no better place to find “couple goals” inspiration.

Highlights:

The marriage

Ryder’s take on it

Playing Neo again

Amidst these new Hollywood “it” couples, a 30-year-old marriage is stirring the internet pot worldwide!

The marriage

In a recent interview with Esquire, Keanu Reeves addressed the 3-decade old question, “Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder married?”

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests”, Keanu said in the interview. In the Francis Ford Coppola directed drama ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’, Keanu Reeves married Winona Ryder in a wedding scene which was officiated by a real Romanian Priest!

Keanu Reeves does not mind remaining married to Winona Ryder under the eyes of God

The drama was released in 1992 – nearly 30 years ago, making their marriage one of the oldest marriages in Hollywood. “Winona says we are [married], Coppola says we are, so I guess we’re married … under the eyes of God”, Reeves confirmed rather dramatically.

Back in 2018, the couple had already addressed this question in a talk with Entertainment Weekly, while promoting their rom-com ‘Destination Wedding’.

What others have to say

Ryder said she believed that the couple had wed. “In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest”, she shared. “We shot the whole master, and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married”.

Related: Keanu Reeves Has Made It Crystal Clear To Expect Brilliance From Matrix 4

She went on to remind Keanu about the ceremony.

“Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.”

To which, Reeves responded, “Oh my gosh, we’re married”.

Playing Neo again

Reeves’ latest movie ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is releasing on 22nd December 2021. In the same Esquire interview, he was asked “What is the most surreal part of portraying Neo again?”

Reeves says, “I’ve never had the chance to play a role 15, 16, 17 years later”. He expressed excitement towards the role and built suspense towards what the film’s plot was going to be.

“And that’s what the film is about. This idea of a past and memory and fiction and reality and truth … and … and … and …”, he added, leaving it up to the audience’s imagination

Keanu will star next to Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris and many more well-regarded names in the industry.