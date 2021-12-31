Keanu Reeves’ Infatuation With Bikes Is Dangerous

While Reeves has always kept a low profile about his personal life, he has been vocal about his bike obsession and how he enjoys going for bike rides. Keep reading to know more.

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most well-known and beloved actors for a variety of reasons, one of which is how he handles his personal life. Like some performers, he prefers to keep things low-key, which has helped him maintain a positive public image. That said, Reeves is still a human being, and like any other human, he has interests that he’s proud to discuss and share with the world.

Keanu Reeves is obsessed with bikes

His obsession led motorcycle company

He’s infatuated with motorcycles, just like many of the action characters he plays, and he even owns a motorcycle firm. Here’s how Keanu Reeves got into motorcycles in the first place.

Keanu Reeves is obsessed with bikes

He’s taken us into simulated reality in ‘The Matrix’, made us giggle as a time-travelling teenager in ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’, and had us glued to our seats in ‘John Wick’ as the vigilante title character. While Keanu Reeves is a natural in front of the camera, he comes alive off it, especially when he’s riding a motorcycle. At a young age, the actor was enamoured with motorcycles. “I grew up in Toronto, and every summer these bike gangs would come into town. They were pirates!” he recalls with an impish grin. He learned to ride at 22 and was hooked from the moment he first hopped on.

Video Credits: CBS Sunday Morning

Reeves has been obsessed with bicycles since then, and when he isn’t filming, he enjoys going for bike rides. When he’s not filming in LA, Red Bull claimed that he’ll frequently acquire a bike in the city where he’s filming and ride it to set.

Not only that, but once he’s finished filming, he’ll occasionally retain the new bike he bought instead of selling it. As a result, he now owns a sizable collection of motorcycles.

Keanu Reeves has a dangerous obsession with bikes

A Norton Interceptor was one of the first motorcycles Reeves purchased. He bought it a long time ago, but it’s still in his garage, and he tends after it. While he enjoys all of his motorcycles, he has recently begun building his own.

His obsession led motorcycle company

Reeves even co-founded a motorbike firm called Arch Motorcycle, which makes custom bikes that he rides on occasion. Reeves co-founded the company with Gard Hollinger, a motorcycle industry veteran with more expertise than Reeves.

Video Credits: GQ

Reeves does, however, have an important part in the company, since he test rides many of the motorcycles, according to Red Bull .“I feel very lucky to be sitting on this machine”, Reeves said of the KRGT-1 he and Hollinger created.