Keanu Reeves In Discussions To Play Constantine Again

2005’s ‘Constantine’ remained a highly underrated film. Now, 16 years later, the reports are travelling around speculating the return of John Constantine, played by Keanu Reeves, on the big screen with ‘Justice League Dark’!

Two genres seem quite awkward when they are mixed together – superhero and horror. In the mid-2000s, when Keanu Reeves was still basking in the success of the ‘Matrix‘ trilogy, he took a big risk of doing ‘Constantine’, a superhero horror film. Now, would Keanu be this beloved internationally if he was not willing to take such risks in his career from time to time? While the film received a very insignificant critical response, it ended up making many times its budget at the box office. Even then, Warner Bros. never thought of producing a sequel. But these days, if the reports are to be believed, there are ‘intense’ talks and meetings going on inside WB studios to plan a sequel, or probably a possible reboot? Or is there something else entirely that WB has been planning? Let’s dig in.

‘Constantine‘ told the story of John Constantine, played by the legend Keanu Reeves, and was based around a character written by Alan Moore. Now, when Alan Moore writes something, that stuff is extraordinary. So, Constantine became one of the most thrilling heroes WB ever had. John Constantine is a chain-smoking professional who can talk to half-demons and half-angels in their truest form. He is suffering from lung cancer and facing banishment from heaven. Now, this ethereal story was presented by the director Francis Lawrence in a way that the film did not immediately appeal to everyone. But, over time, the film has become one of the most overlooked films of the 21st century, despite being commercially successful.

Now, it seems like someone at the WB has cooked up this ‘totally bonkers’ idea that John Constantine could be a part of their Dark Justice League universe. Oh yes, you heard that right. So is Constantine arriving as a DC superhero, or anti-hero, or super anti-hero? Well, we don’t know yet. We are in the dark currently about the WB plans for a dark DC universe. All we know to this day is that Guillermo Del Toro, the ace director behind ‘The Shape of Water’, had planned something with DC back in 2012 about a dark DC universe. But as time passed and we became obsessed with Zack Snyder’s universe, nobody paid any heed to it and it was assumed that the project was as good as dead.

But now that the scoop about the Constantine character revival is out in the world, the speculations are again rife about Keanu finally joining the DCEU. However, this isn’t the first time that Keanu’s entry into Marvel or the DC universe was speculated. After all, he is among the top Hollywood stars and the success of his recent ‘John Wick‘ series has only done well to the ‘bankability’ factor of the star. So, the more surprising thing would be if none of these two major studios approach Keanu to grace them with his presence.

However, regarding ‘Justice League Dark’, the script for which was written by Del Toro back in the mid-2010s, we know that there was silence from both WB and Del Toro regarding the project. Something happened between the two, which led the director to walk out of the project. But if the recent reports are to be believed, WB never quite let the project go and waited for the right time. And now, as the SnyderVerse is practically non-functioning, it seems like the right time for WB to ignite the fire once again and present the fans with a big announcement. At least this time, dear WB, let the director do his/her thing and be nice to them! And also, #bringbacktheSnyderVerse.

Unless some more information about the ‘Justice League Dark’ is made official, we can only speculate if Keanu will be a part of the DC dark universe as John Constantine. If an unofficial report has gotten us rolling like this, imagine what the official announcement would do to us.

Tell us in the comments if you are also hyped about the possible association between Keanu Reeves and DCEU.? Also, tell us whether they should go for a ‘Constantine’ reboot/sequel first, or straight to this Justice League Dark thing?