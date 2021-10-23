Keanu Reeves Has Made It Crystal Clear To Expect Brilliance From Matrix 4

What was Keanu Reeves’ reaction while watching ‘The Matrix’ sequel? Let’s find out from the director herself, Lana Wachowski!

The first ‘Matrix‘ film got released in 1999. Both of the first two sequels got released in 2003. Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity return in the upcoming movie. ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is the fourth instalment in the ‘The Matrix’ film series. The movie will resurrect the franchise, and director Lana Wachowski recently revealed Keanu Reeves’ response to the final cut.

KEANU REEVES’ REACTION WATCHING ‘THE MATRIX’ SEQUEL

Lana Wachowski and her sister, Lilly Wachowski, co-wrote and co-directed the first three films in the ‘Matrix’ trilogy. Even though Lilly did not return for ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, Lana wrote the script and served as the only director this time. Lana Wachowski recently was part of a panel for the Berlin International Literature Festival. The famous director got asked about how attitudes have changed from when they first made ‘The Matrix’ movie. She addressed the topic by revealing actor Keanu Reeves’ response to watching the final version of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

Video Credits: GeoMFilms

Wachowski stated that he was completely blown away by it. He remarked something characteristic of Keanu, and it was really smart. The creator went on to explain how he was sitting there, and you didn’t anticipate any fantastic discovery to come out of him at that time. Keanu, on the other hand, radiates a he-like casual brilliance. The actor told Wachowski: “Twenty years ago, you presented a story in which you described the future twenty years and the challenges of the nature of digital, virtual existence. How it was going to affect us and how we think about it. It gave us a frame to be able to think about it and talk about it. And you took the same persona, the same stories, the same material, and somehow turned it into a storey about the next twenty years”. Keanu asked Wachowski how did she manage to do that?

FANS EXCITED WITH KEANU REEVES’ RETURN ‘THE MATRIX RESURRECTION’

Keanu Reeves has made it crystal clear to expect nothing but brilliance from ‘Matrix 4’

‘The Matrix’ trilogy got completed in 2003 with a truce between humans and machines, allowing people to leave the ‘Matrix’ entirely. However, both Neo and Trinity get killed in the end of the film. Trinity dies in a hovercraft crash and Neo after he struggles with Agent Smith. Neo, on the other hand, is predicted to return at the end. It is what makes ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ such a fascinating undertaking. In addition to having Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss reprise their legendary roles, there was anticipation that ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ would make up for the flaws of the ‘Matrix’ sequels and restore the series to its previous brilliance. With the release of the first ‘Matrix Resurrections’ trailer, fans are scrutinising the footage to figure out how the picture fits into the ‘Matrix’ mythology.

‘THE MATRIX RESURRECTION’ TRAILER RELEASED

In the trailer, Neo appears to have forgotten who he is when we meet him again in the fourth film. Keanu Reeves’ character is living his life as Thomas Anderson in the ‘Matrix’ but is aware that not everything is as it should be. Neo is discussing his nightmares in which he sees a green code with his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris).

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Neo asks his therapist if he is crazy before meeting Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a coffee shop and failing to recognise her. Neo is also taking blue pills. Neo soon meets Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character, that resembles Morpheus but may not be him. Jessica Henwick’s avatar takes Thomas through a mirror. She advises him that he must follow her if he wants to know the truth. Reeves’ character gets reintroduced to the world of ‘The Matrix’ in the trailer. The audience witnesses gravity-defying martial arts, Neo and Trinity diving off a building, villains, gunplay, explosions, and a high-tech virtual-reality illusion.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which also stars Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jonathan Groff, will be released in theatres on December 22nd.

