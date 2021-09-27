Keanu Reeves strikes again with kindness by giving away his ‘Matrix’ earnings to the film's crew

Did you know that Keanu Reeves donated millions of dollars from his salary to ‘The Matrix’ VFX and costume crew? Keep reading to find out.

The first ‘Matrix’ picture captivated audiences with its mind-blowing visuals and complex science fiction scenarios and Keanu Reeves rose to prominence following the film’s release. Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Laurence Fishburne all appeared in supporting roles in the film. ‘The Matrix’ trilogy has grossed $1.2 billion globally, with ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ set to hit theatres in December.

As we got ready to see the first trailer, there’s something we weren’t aware of. Keanu Reeves is claimed to have given the film’s production crew millions of dollars from his salary. According to a 2001 report from the Wall Street Journal, Keanu ‘doesn’t always seem motivated by money’.

According to the report, Keanu has also given money from his salary to other actors or crew members from various films. When Al Pacino asked for more money in the 1996 film ‘The Devil’s Advocate’, he gave away a portion of his salary. Keanu also gave up his share of the Matrix films in the early 2000s and used the money to fund the visual effects and costume departments.

The report quoted, “He felt that they were the ones who made the movie and that they should participate. The actor reportedly made $10 million for the first Matrix film, and after all, was said and done, he ended up making $35 million. His profit-sharing deals for the sequels were higher, estimated to being between anywhere from $40 million to over $100 million.

The worldwide box office for the second and third Matrix films totalled more than $1.2 billion. After everything was said and done, Keanu reportedly gave away an estimated $75 million. Each member of these teams received a one-million-dollar bonus, making them all millionaires on the spot. Keanu didn’t stop with the special effects and costume crews though. He also gave Harley Davidson motorcycles to the entire stunt team on ‘The Matrix’ sequel.

Keanu hasn’t spoken about it publicly, however, during the press conference for ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ in 2019, he was cited as saying, “I’d rather people didn’t know that. It was a private transaction. It was something I could afford to do, a worthwhile thing to do”.

His determination to go above and beyond on set to make the finest film dates back a long time. Keanu took a price reduction of several million dollars when he was cast in 1997’s ‘The Devil’s Advocate’ in order to help Al Pacino get his agreement done. He did the same thing, in order to get Gene Hackman on board for the 2000 film ‘The Replacement’.

In a 2006 interview with Medium, he disclosed that he places a higher value on other aspects of life than accumulating wealth. “Money doesn’t mean anything to me”, Reeves said. “I’ve made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself building my bank account. I give lots away and live simply, mostly out of a suitcase in hotels. We all know that good health is more important”.

This is precisely what Keanu teaches us through his deeds. You live generously not only by putting your money to good use but also by being giving with your time.