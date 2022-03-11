Keanu Reeves Embarrassed Of The Ridiculous Amount Of Money He Makes

You will not believe it when we say this but Keanu Reeves actually feels embarrassed when he thinks about his $300 Million Net Worth.

Okay! We have seen celebrities who have never shied away from showing the world their lavish lifestyle. And why should they? Afterall, it’s their hard earned money. Moreover, we have also seen celebrities who despite having net worth of millions of dollars, are pretty humble and down to earth. And then we have celebrities like Keanu Reeves who are embarrassed, you are hearing it right! Keanu Reeves is embarrassed by his $300 Million Net Worth. If you wondering what are we talking about, then keep scrolling to find out more.

Highlights —

This is why Keanu Reeves is embarrassed by his net worth

First look of Keanu Reeves as Batman

Keanu Reeves is really humble in real life

Reeves has established a wealth believed to be worth more than $300 million despite not insisting on the best pay possible. However, according to “Page Six”, sources close to the actors have revealed that the actor is “somewhat embarrassed about that. He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood megastars, he never takes any of this for granted.”

Keanu Reeves actually feels embarrassed when he thinks about his $300 Million Net Worth.

There are no doubts in the facts that appearing in such successful movies has endowed Reeves with a level of wealth that most of his fans can only dream of, but money isn’t what drives him. The actor has regularly accepted lower-paying roles than he could have asked, including once taking a significant pay reduction to ensure that a film project could afford to hire Al Pacino.

Additionally, fans have always seen a very humble and down-to-earth person in Keanu Reeves, who is forever grateful to his fan base.

Keanu Reeves has always believed in charity

Whether he’s embarrassed or not, Reeves has a lot of money thanks to his tremendously successful career. The actor has ensured that these riches are used in ways that are consistent with his principles. And, he is often regarded as one of the industry’s most generous actors.

MORE FROM DKODING: Robert Pattinson Misused His Batman Suit

He maintains a private foundation dedicated to funding cancer research and maintaining children’s hospitals. He’s also contributed his time to fundraising events focused at eradicating cancer and discovering better therapies. Additionally, he has also been known to donate money to ensure that the production crew on his films is well compensated.

The actor appears to be happiest when he can use the money he makes from his talents to make a positive influence in the world without making a big deal about his celebrity position.

The first look at Keanu Reeves as Batman in the next DC film starring Dwayne Johnson

Following the success of the newest live-action Caped Crusader, The Batman, Warner Bros. has decided that now is the best moment to introduce another in a new trailer for DC League Of Super-Pets. And he’s being played by Keanu Reeves this time.

Yes, you are hearing it right! For the first time, Keanu Reeves plays The Dark Knight in DC’s League of Super-Pets. In the latest trailer released, the scene begins with Batman telling his dog Ace that he is Batman, “I’m not really great with animals”. To this, Pooch replies, “Yeah. I’m not really great with people, probably because of my traumatic puppyhood,”. Following in Christian Bale’s footsteps, it looks that the John Wick star has chosen a gruff voice.

The new animated film features a star-studded cast, including John Krasinski as Superman, Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Kevin Hart of Jumanji as Ace the Bat-hound.

How excited are you to see Keanu Reeves as Batman? Let us know in the comments below.

DKODING keep fans updated about their favourite shows, movies and celebrities.

So, stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.