Keanu Reeves Desperate To Join The MCU

Keanu Reeves, who is presently promoting his return to the ‘Matrix’ franchise, says he would be “proud” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Reeves is now starring in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, a franchise in which he has been participating since 1999. The actor has been in a number of famous films, including the ‘Bill & Ted’ trilogy, ‘Point Break’, ‘Speed’, ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’, ‘Street Kings’, and ‘The John Wick’ series, for which he is presently filming the fourth instalment, which is set to hit theatres in 2022.

Reeves is best known for portraying the DC Comics character John Constantine in the 2005 film ‘Constantine’, directed by Francis Lawrence of ‘I Am Legend’. The actor adores the character and recently stated that it’s the one he’d like to play again if given the chance. ‘Constantine’, on the other hand, was most recently played by Matt Ryan in the short-lived CW series ‘Constantine’ and is expected to appear in the upcoming WB film ‘Justice League Dark’. Reeves has only played Constantine in comic books so far, but he appears to be open to more.

Keanu Reeves cannot wait to join the MCU

The actor discussed his career highlights and answered questions about his future as part of Esquire’s ‘Explain This’ series. When asked about the MCU and whether he’d like to be a part of it, Reeves responded,

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse … It’s a Marvel-verse. It would be an honour. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s ever really done. It’s special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that”.

The 57-year-old actor is now filming ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, the fourth instalment of his other famous movie franchise while promoting the imminent release of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the fourth edition of the hit sci-fi trilogy.

Reeves’ appearance in the MCU would not be his first time playing a superhero, as he did so in the cult film ‘Constantine’ in 2005. Reeves also has a lead role in CD Projekt Red’s controversial ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, which made headlines in the gaming industry due to its incomplete status when it was released. Given his prominence, Reeves’ picture was prominently utilised in the game’s marketing and advertising.

Because of Reeves’ high demand and busy schedule, it’s unclear when or if he’ll return to the MCU. Reeves’ fame extends beyond the films in which he stars. Because of his reputation for being friendly and approachable with fans, he became well-known on the internet thanks to memes and anecdotes about his laid-back character. Reeves is a fan of the MCU, appreciating the films and creatives that work on them, but with his commitment to ‘John Wick 4’ and ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ coming out in a few days, fans will have to wait and see whether he joins the Marvel family.