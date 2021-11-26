Keanu Reeves Has A Dangerous Obsession: Find Out All About It Here

If you still believe Keanu Reeves is a plain gentle guy off-screen, who doesn’t party or socialize much, here’s a fact that may break his image. He has a crazy obsession for biking that is in complete contrast to his image.

Keanu Reeves took us to the world of simulated reality in ‘The Matrix‘, and on a laughing ride as a time-travelling teenager in ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’, and thrilled us as the vigilante title character in ‘John Wick‘.

We know that though he thrives on screen as an action star, the actor prefers a private life off-screen. He even keeps his motorcycle a secret. Recently, the actor confessed that he immediately fell in love with motorcycles at an early age. “I grew up in Toronto, and every summer these bike gangs would come into town. They were pirates!” He recalls the pirates with a mischievous grin. Reeves trained himself to ride the motorcycle when he was 22 and from the moment he hopped on it, he has been riding every single day. “Riding can be a place to think and feel. It’s a way to work things out”, Reeves said. He doesn’t care about the weather and rides every day. “I like riding in the rain. It’s a little more sketchy”, according to him, the cute and quirky laugh exposes his daredevil side.

The 54-year-old actor, unlike other celebs, doesn’t have an array full of motorcycles lined in his garages.

Fans would assume that the A-lister actor would have something similar to how Jay Leno or Jerry Seinfeld have cars. Reeves keeps a modest collection of bikes and has kept old models he bought in the 80s with care. “I bought my first Norton in 1986, which I still have. Over the years, I’ve gotten a couple other Norton Commandos, and I have a race bike”, Reeves confessed. He goes for a lot of recreational riding in the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains. Every Sunday morning, he meets his colleagues for a ride on California’s scenic Pacific Coast Highway, to enjoy the classic L.A. ride.

On a normal day, he considers himself a lone wolf on the road.

“I love the visceral aspect of riding a bike, being in nature—the wind, the sound, the smell”, Reeves says. He likes the fact that you have your life in your own hands but it is very dangerous too. He also admitted that undoubtedly, motorcycles “look cool!”

In the year 2015, Reeves co-founded the Arch Motorcycle, a company that creates custom bikes based on prototypes designed by Gard Hollinger, the co-founder of the company. Keanu Reeves is committed to exhibiting the shop’s creative vision and bringing it alive. Moreover, Reeves is always the first to volunteer to test out the archetypes.