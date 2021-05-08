Keanu Reeves And His ‘Multiple Role’ To Lead Star Wars Into The Future

Rumours have been reported that ‘Star Wars’ Universe is finally going to have Keanu Reeves in multiple roles. Keep reading to find out what roles he is set to play.

Keanu Reeves in multiple ‘Star Wars’ role?

Keanu Reeves and ‘Star Wars’ to be associated

When it comes to ‘Star Wars’ fantasy casting, Keanu Reeves is near the top of the list. After years of fans imagining “what if,” fantasy may become reality as ‘The Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ star is rumoured to be adding the biggest franchise of all to his impressive resume.

Let us emphasise the word rumoured here. Mike Zeroh has a mixed reputation among ‘Star Wars’ sources. The self-styled Disney and ‘Star Wars’ leaker has amassed a YouTube following for allegedly revealing secrets from deep within the mysterious ‘Star Wars’ production office. Many people, however, believe that his information is a case of throwing everything at the wall and hoping that something sticks. There is no doubt that he has a fan following, and his claims about Keanu Reeves have certainly gotten people talking.

According to Zeroh, Reeves will play King Valar, a Sith monarch from ‘The Old Republic’, in one of the many new ‘Star Wars’ projects coming to Disney+. This series would take place 3,000 years before the events of ‘Star Wars’The Phantom Menace.’ According to Zeroh, the character will first appear in a live-action-style animated series on Disney+ in 2023, followed by a live-action trilogy starring Reeves. “[Disney] are using the animated TV series to introduce King Valar to the fandom, and Keanu Reeves is said to be doing the voice-over work for that character in the beginning stages,” Zeroh said.

The series animation is said to be one-of-a-kind and unlike anything else that viewers have seen before. It will be in “a lifelike style, a video game-style,” according to Zeroh, who compared it to the look of Electronic Arts ‘‘Star Wars’: Battlefront’.

Keanu Reeves and ‘Star Wars’ to be associated

With the top-rated comic book series spawning novels, toys, and three of the best ‘Star Wars’ games of all time: ‘Knights of The Old Republic’, ‘The Sith Lords’, and ‘The Old Republic’. ‘The Knights of The Old Republic’ franchise was arguably the most successful of all the original ‘Star Wars’ Expanded Universe ventures.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ hadn’t even opened in theatres when news broke that a ‘Knights of The Old Republic’ movie was in the works, with ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss set to direct. After Benioff and Weiss left the franchise, the project has been on and off since then, with reports circulating that it will be a single film, a trilogy, or a TV series. Disney was planning on a movie and a TV show in 2020, according to Screenrant. Keanu Reeves and ‘Star Wars’ would become associated almost exactly a year later when a series of fan photos depicting Reeves as ‘Knights of The Old Republic’ character Darth Revan went viral.

The rumours seem to back up Zeroh’s claims that Disney wants to explore the dark side of the Force. Dave Filoni, the showrunner of The Mandalorian, will be “handling much of the deep lore,” according to Zeroh. The series will primarily take place on the legendary Sith homeworld of Exogol, according to the YouTuber, and will “unveil new ancient secrets about the dark side of the Force.” However, ‘Knights of The Old Republic’ was not one of the new projects announced by Disney late last year, and fans shouldn’t get their hopes up based on a shady source.

With many ‘Star Wars’ fans dissatisfied with the sequels, a fan-pleasing ‘Knights of The Old Republic’ trilogy would undoubtedly reignite interest in the franchise on the big screen. Bringing in a big name like Keanu Reeves wouldn’t hurt, either. What’s your thoughts on this. Comment down below.