Keanu Reeves And Halle Berry Have Been Secretly Seeing Each Other

Even though Keanu Reeves is public with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, various tabloids have reported that he is in a romantic relationship with Halle Berry.

Reeves’ new relationship is the talk of the town, however, one outlet theory was that Reeves was supremely interested in Halle Berry, his ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ co-star. Let’s find out if their relationship was real or just another phoney story about him.

Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry find love on the sets of ‘John Wick 3’

From sad to happy: Keanu Reeves is all changed because of Halle Berry

Daniel Craig and his wife played cupid to Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry

KEANU REEVES AND HALLE BERRY FIND LOVE ON THE SETS OF ‘JOHN WICH 3’

The two entertainment magazines “Life & Style” and “In Touch” set on a path of creating a fabricated story in May 2018 that Berry and Reeves have found love in one another and are dating. The news was created because Berry had been cast in the third John Wick movie, a few days before. Some shady tipsters revealed false gossips to these tabloids that Berry and Reeves fell for each other in the first meet, but they want to keep their romance away from public life. Of course, both the actors are the hottest celebrities in Hollywood and stories around them get eyeballs rolling.

When an investigation magazine “Gossip Cop” confirmed the source, it was found that the story is bogus. In fact, a source close to Halle Berry said when the story was published, she barely knew Reeves as she had only spent a day on the sets. Just as the news grabbed headlines, outlet after outlet started writing their own theories around them.

FROM SAD TO HAPPY: KEANU REEVES IS ALL CHANGES BECAUSE OF HALLE BERRY

Halle Berry is secretly engaged to Keanu Reeves? Details inside!

“Woman’s Day” claimed that Reeves has totally changed, thanks to Berry. The magazine’s tipster says,

“Keanu can be quite morose, but Halle has definitely made him feel good about himself again”

The proof to allege Keanu Reeves as sad is even ridiculous. The magazine used the “Sad Keanu” meme from 2010, where the paparazzi clicked the photo of the actor looking sad while binging on a sandwich. Reeves had laughed at the meme and said that the meme didn’t capture the actual mood of the actor.

DANIEL CRAIG AD HIS WIFE PLAYED CUPID TO KEANU REEVES AND HALLE BERRY

The story re-emerged, when “OK!” dragged back the topic of Berry/Reeves rumour writing that the actors were developing a romance. The questionable source of the magazine said that Berry and Reeves are mutually attracted to one another and will take things “to the next level” after the shoot ends. Later, it was proved that the relationship was purely professional and the dating story completely bogus.

“National Enquirer” went a step further in stretching the baseless rumour. They wrote that Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz played cupid in the love story of Berry and Reeves. The tabloid alleged that Berry was dreaming of dating Reeves and they met years ago when their mutual friend Daniel Craig introduced them. Later, on investigation, it was found that there’s no truth in these claims.

