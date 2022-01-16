Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Likely To Collaborate Again In John Wick 5

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves teamed up in the recently released ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ after having worked for the first time together in Matrix film more than 20 years ago. But it seems like the duo might team up again for the fifth instalment of the ‘John Wick’ franchise.

The Canadian actress Carrie-Anne Moss has shown interest in the Keanu Reeves starrer ‘John Wick’ franchise.

Carrie-Anne Moss expressed her desire to be in a ‘John Wick’ movie

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reflected on their time together on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ sets

Carrie-Anne Moss Expressed Her Desires!

In a new interview with People, the duo touches on the possibility of meeting up again in the ‘John Wick’ series, which has its fourth instalment coming to theatres in 2022.

Carrie-Anne Moss desire to be in a John Wick movie

“I love John Wick”, Moss told the magazine. “I really started to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling (the) story through his body. And I didn’t fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children. It was very bonding for us too. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to watch the depth that Keanu is able to [create] with his body. It’s really an art form.”

“That’s kind. Thank you”, says Reeves, 57, who admitted his affection for Moss’ iconic Matrix character. “I’m going to stay with Trinity, I think. But in all your performances, your eyes, I always see what’s behind the eyes, what communicates. And there’s always such a present-ness and even in vulnerability, a strength.”

‘John Wick’ also stars another familiar face to Matrix fans: Laurence Fishburne. When asked if there could be an opening for Moss in Wick, Reeves said, “That would be awesome” and asked Moss: “You want to play an assassin?”

Then the conversation went like –

“I’d love it”, said Moss.

Reeves: “Really?”

Moss: “Yeah!”

Reeves: “Okay. Let’s get on that.”

Moss: “I’ll start practising.”

Reeves: “Be careful for what you wish for. I’m on it now.”

What Keanu and Carrie Had to Say About ‘The Matrix Resurrections’?

When talking about ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, Reeves suggested that the entire cast went into this new movie with the assumption that there wouldn’t be another movie. Hence, the actors made sure to enjoy their time together while filming the movie on the sets. Reeves went on to say, “This one felt more emotional, just feeling like we’re not going to do it again, so I was trying to soak it all in”.

Lana Wachowski directed ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Along with Moss and Reeves, the movie also brought back Jada Pinkett Smith, co-starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra. There are no plans officially of the makers at this time for there to be a fifth movie, but as this fourth film seemed impossible just a few years ago, there’s no fixed chance we’ll see Neo and Trinity again on the big screens.