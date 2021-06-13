Keanu Reeves Aka Neo Returns With This Secret In Matrix 4

Is Neo alive in the fourth instalment of ‘Matrix’?

Ever since the return of Keanu Reeves for ‘Matrix 4′ has been confirmed, the internet is filled with speculated theories about what possibly might unfold in the fourth instalment of this movie. Many even created trailers about how Neo and Trinity will resurrect, opening up the premises for an interesting plot. We don’t know how many of these theories will prove to be true, but they are surely an entertaining angle to take into consideration.

How will Neo return?

New cast added in ‘Matrix 4’

‘Matrix 4’ release date

Till now, we have not even received a single detail about the plot of this sci-fi movie. All that we have been doing is making peace with fan theories about how Neo and Trinity will come back to life in the fourth instalment of ‘Matrix 4’. We all know that Neo and Trinity died in the last part of the movie, so how will the writers think of bringing them back? One possibility is that maybe Neo is still alive inside the Matrix. It is believed that the machines killed Agent Smith by shooting a surge through Neo’s body, killing only his physical body, and depicting that he is still alive on the inside.

Another theory is that there is a parallel version of Neo that would be time travelling from the past, implying that Keanu would be portraying an entirely new character.

Who is the new cast of ‘Matrix 4’?

The Matrix 4 has added The Addams Family's Christina Ricci to its cast. https://t.co/r7A7HZNTAz pic.twitter.com/bMBEngFoYQ — IGN (@IGN) June 7, 2021

Well well, it looks like ‘Matrix 4’ will not only have an intriguing script, but also an outstanding cast. According to “Collider”, the production team of ‘Matrix 4’ have quietly welcomed a new member in their family and her name is Christina Ricci. This was confirmed after a press report that was sent by Warner Bros, updating Christina’s name in it. We are still not aware what role she would be playing, we just know that we would again see her and Lana Wachowski after they worked together on ‘Speed Racer’.

When will ‘Matrix 4’ release?

It was earlier said that ‘Matrix 4’ would release on 21 May 2021. However, the ongoing pandemic affected the production of the film, delaying it till December 22, 2021. ‘Matrix 4’ would be released both in the theatres and also on HBO Max.

How do you think the creatives are thinking of bringing Neo back to life? Drop your views in the comments below.