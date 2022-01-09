Keanu Reeves’ Agent Accused Him Of Being Unhygienic

The ‘John Wick’ franchise star Keanu Reeves is known today as one of the greats in the entertainment industry with a big list of versatile roles up his sleeves and a brighter than sunshine image and reputation at his disposal. But back in the day, when he had just started, Keanu’s agent’s first piece of advice was to get hygienic.

On the big screen, the Canadian-raised actor has saved humanity from robot invasion, as evidenced in ‘The Matrix’, kept a doomed bus from going under 50mph in ‘Speed’, and delivered himself from school and military damnation in ‘Bill and Ted’. He also avenged the death of his cute dog in ‘John Wick’. But is he clean?

Brian J. Robbs’ Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure

Biographer Brian J. Robbs wrote “Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure” in which he takes a closer look into Reeves’ history, including his first professional television show called ‘Hangin’ In’.

Keanu Reeves’ Agent Advised Him to Up His Hygiene-Game

“It was a three-camera shoot, and I played a tough street kid”, Reeves said. “I wore stupid clothes and had no idea of what I was doing. My line was, ‘Hey lady, can I use the shower?‘”

After his debut role in ‘Hangin’ In’, he got more roles and even got an agent named Tracey Moore. However, she had some advice for him, which would help him steer his way further into the acting industry.

The Advice That He Got from Tracey Moore

The advice that he got from his agent Tracey Moore was to take a shower and take his personal hygiene more seriously. He didn’t put much effort into his hygiene, and that in itself was a problem. Per Robbs’ autobiography, Reeves was scatterbrained, so showering wasn’t on the top of his list of priorities.

“We didn’t want him to be remembered as a smelly, sloppy kid”, Moore said.

“His attitude was that it didn’t have anything to do with his acting ability.”

After following that advice, he got called to audition for a TV series, ‘Young Again’. As a result, he worked his way into different projects and became the iconic actor he is today.

Some of Reeves’ most memorable recent roles include his work as Neo in ‘The Matrix’ franchise and playing the title character in the ‘John Wick’ franchise.