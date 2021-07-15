Keanu Reeves 2.0 Coming Your Way With A Special DC Project

After ‘John Wick’, Keanu Reeves continues his acting streak associated with dogs in a new DC film.

Keanu Reeves is undoubtedly the most beloved personality among audiences. From ‘The Matrix’ to ‘John Wick’, he has constantly experienced an upward trajectory in his career. But he has now made another achievement with a highly unique DC project.

Although Keanu bagged his breakthrough role back in 1989 with the comedy ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’, he soon gained a reputation as an action hero. With high-powered films such as ‘Point Break’ and ‘Speed’, he laid the foundation of what was going to be the most iconic role of his career. Can anyone ever forget how he dodged bullets as Neo in ‘The Matrix’ in a super-human, ultra-cool way?

If this wasn’t enough, he had to take up ‘John Wick’ in 2014 to win whatever was left of our hearts. With the three ‘John Wick’ films he has starred in so far, Keanu has no desire of taking risks. He is prized by his fans, critics, as well as the industry. Yet a hardworking star like him can’t resist the temptation to reinvent himself. To take on a lighter role, he starred in the Netflix rom-com ‘Always Be My Maybe’ as himself and owned his screen time. Now Keanu Reeves has charted another path for himself by accepting an invitation from DC for an exciting new project.

Keanu to Enter DCEU

Much to everyone’s delight, Keanu Reeves has been initiated into the mainstream DC films with a role in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’. The film is going to be a 3-D animated film that will feature furry, four-legged buddies of renowned superheroes from the DC arena. The film is inspired by Legion of Super-Pets, a team of ultra-powerful pets in DC Comics.

Regardless of it being an animated film, it’s exciting for the Canadian actor to star in such a unique film as with ‘DC League of Super-Pets’, the makers claim,

“The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change”.

Ladies, gents & children of ALL AGES it’s my pleasure to INTRODUCE our star studded @DCSuperPets cast 🔥@sevenbucksprod + @dccomics = SUPERHERO & SUPER VILLAIN FUN for you & your families worldwide 🌍



Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change

😊💪🏾⚡️#SUPERPETS pic.twitter.com/4qdaVZYDvx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2021

It is going to be wondrous to watch how Keanu will contribute to this power shift in the DC Universe. Although Keanu’s role has been kept under wraps by Warner Bros., some important revelations have been made. Dwayne Johnson will be Superman’s canine friend, Krypto while comedian Kevin Hart will voice Batman’s bat-hound or Ace. SNL’s Kate McKinnon, her former colleague Vanessa Bayer, ‘A Quiet Place’ star John Krasinski, ‘Russian Doll’ actress Natasha Lyonne as well as Mexican star Diego Luna have been cast in the film.

The team of vigilantes will also include Wonder Woman’s kangaroo companion, Jumpa along with Supergirl’s male Cat, Streaky the Supercat. Bepo, the Super-Monkey; Comet, the Super-Horse and Aquaman’s dear Octopus, Topo could also get featured in the film. It will be fascinating to see which super-pet will Keanu inhabit in the DC among such a wide range of characters?

The ‘John Wick’ star could also take on a human role as the film will feature both two and four-legged heroes, and not just them but villains as well. Perhaps, after seeing Keanu as the good guy for so long, it will be refreshing and thrilling to witness his move to the dark side. The wait till his role in the film is disclosed seems excruciating but it seems more painful to wait for the film itself as it will release on May 20, 2022.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ is accompanied by four other DC films that will hit the screens in 2022. Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ will be released on March 4 while the awaited ‘The Flash‘ will grace us on November 4, followed by ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ on December 16. Besides these, ‘Black Adam‘ will come out on July 29. It’s interesting that Dwayne Johnson is also playing the titular role in ‘Black Adam’ besides Krypto in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’. This also hints at the possibility of Keanu taking on another larger character in the DCEU, in addition to an animated one in the super-pets film.

Soaring Higher

After the successful reception of his first three ‘John Wick’ films, Keanu will feature as the titular character in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 5’ as well, which will be filmed one after the other. ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will bestow us with Keanu’s hitman style once again on 27 May 2022.

To add to the never-ending desire of seeing Keanu, ‘The Matrix 4’ has also become possible, which will be released in December this year. Given Keanu’s expansive projects, it seems like the 56-year-old star is making the best out of his career-high.

How excited are you to see Keanu's character in DC?