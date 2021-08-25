Kate Winslet Is Furious With Hollywood For This Reason

Kate Winslet opened up about prejudices against gay actors in Hollywood.

We are in 2021, and people belonging to the LGBTQ community are still struggling to make way for equality in show business. A few months back, ‘Mare of Easttown’s’ lead actress, Kate Winslet opened up about the struggles that gay actors have to face in the industry and let us tell you, the revelation will surely shock you.

Highlights —

Kate Winslet on discrimination against gay actors in Hollywood

What are Kate Winslet’s upcoming projects?

THIS IS WHAT KATE WINSLET HAS TO SAY ABOUT GAY ACTORS IN HOLLYWOOD

Kate Winslet took us inside the story of discrimination and prejudices against actors of the LGBTQ community in Hollywood. In a conversation with “Sunday Times”, Kate said that she knows many actors that are terrified to open up about their sexuality as they fear that they might not get cast to play a straight character. She said,

“I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know, some well known, some starting out, who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles”.

Kate Winslet is furious at Hollywood for this reason

She even shared an anecdote of a renowned actor who hired a new agent who told the client, “I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn’t publicize that”. To this, Kate further added,

Related: Kate Winslet Almost Died Filming Avatar 2

“I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality. It’s painful because they fear being found out. And that’s what they say, ‘I don’t want to be found out’”.

KATE WINSLET ON HOW MEN FIND IT HARD TO COME OUT OF THE CLOSET IN THE HOLLYWOOD

On talking about stories of discrimination and inequality, Kate further added that she has witnessed that male actors find it much more difficult to come out in the industry because of the stereotypical belief that gay actors cannot play straight roles. She said, “That should be almost illegal. You would not believe how widespread it is. And it can’t just be distilled to the question about gay actors playing gay parts. Because actors, in some cases, are choosing not to come out for personal reasons. And it’s nobody’s business”.

Towards the end, Kate said that her intention is not to defame the industry but she hopes for a safer place for actors belonging to the LGBTQ community and she wants there to be less “judgment, discrimination, and homophobia”.

KATE WINSLET’S UPCOMING PROJECTS

Well, looks like Kate has quite a few exciting projects in her basket. At present, Kate can be seen portraying the role of Mare Sheetan in a limited edition series, ‘Mare Of Easttown’. Talking about her upcoming projects, Kate will be seen playing a major role in the sequel of ‘Avatar’, which will release in 2022.

Do you have any stories of discrimination against the LGBTQ community? Let us know in the comments below.