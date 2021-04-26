Kaley Cuoco’s Overreacting To The Big Bang Theory Ending Stunned Her Co-Stars

This is how Kaley Cuoco took the disheartening news of the ending of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Do you remember the time when you came to know that season 12 is the last season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’? We were all pretty shocked and disappointed, and we bet you must have had a similar reaction. Now just imagine the plight of the actors who have contributed years to this TV series. Well, our Kaley Cuoco was kind of not ready to hear the news about the ending of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco on ending of ‘TBBT’

Kaley Cuoco recalling filming 12 seasons of ‘TBBT’

Kaley Cuoco in ‘Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco on ending of ‘TBBT’

Related: Unbelievable! Kaley Cuoco Found Her Long-lost Twin At The Critics Choice Awards

How did Kaley Cuoco say goodbye to ‘TBBT’?

In a conversation with “Variety”, Kaley revealed her reaction when she found out that there will not be season 13. During the filming of the 12th season, co-create Chuck Lorre called the actors to his office. While Cuoco and Galecki were discussing whether they wanted season 13, Jim said that he is not sure if he can continue. This took Kaley as a surprise as she didn’t know what Jim was talking about. She looked at Chuck and he said, “We’re all for one, one for all. And we’re not going to do this without the whole team.” She said that there were mixed emotions in the room that day and she was making peace with the end of the series.

Video Credits: Entertainment Weekly

She further spoke about the filming of the finale and said, “And Johnny and I just stood there, and we were crying. I looked down and the whole stage, all the crew, had all filled the stage to come up next to us while we were talking.”

Kaley Cuoco on her experience filming 12 seasons of ‘TBBT’

In the same interview, Kaley also recalled her experience on the sets of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. She said, “Jim was 100% the breakout, deservedly — the stuff he did on that show was an out of body experience. That’s what ‘Big Bang’ was to me — I was almost the straight person in a weird way. It was a great job. I thought, ‘Maybe I’m, like, a sitcom girl forever.”

Video Credits: ET Canada

While Kaley wanted to be stuck in sitcoms forever, it also brought ‘Flight Attendant’ as a blessing to her.

Related: Jim Parsons Happily Kicked This Hefty Amount To Get Rid Off The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco on the pressure of creating another hit series, ‘Flight Attendant’

Kaley became a star with ‘TBBT”. However, with fame comes a lot of responsibilities. While we were expecting ‘Flight Attendant’ to be a super hit thriller series, Kaley on the other hand was crying herself to sleep. In an interview with “Radio Times”, Kaley shared why she was so worried about her new show. She said that coming from such a successful show, she was worried that people will be very judgemental of her performance in ‘Flight Attendant’. She also said that she feared that all the choices she made would be questioned by the audience and the critics.

Video Credits: Good Morning America

“But I went through a lot of ups and [downs] – there were days where I’m like, ‘Oh man, people are gonna love this and then there were days where I would literally cry myself to sleep, wishing I had never ever found the book.”, Kaley added.

Have you watched ‘Flight Attendant’ yet? If yes, let us know your views in the comments below