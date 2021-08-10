Kaley Cuoco’s Husband Struggling To Keep Her Happy

Kaley Cuoco received the best anniversary gift from her husband, Karl Cook! Let’s find out more about the thoughtful present that Karl gifted Kaley.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook started dating in 2016. Two years after being with each other, the two decided to get married. But the couple did not move together. It was only last year when the married couple started living together as they were getting their house built. They shared that their marriage was very unconventional as they would often stay in different locations a lot. They were not together every single day but felt it was necessary and worked well for them. They also enjoy embarrassing each other on Instagram, which helps make their personal life a lot of fun.

Kaley Cuoco lost her dog Norman in January this year. ‘The Flight Attendant‘ star shared the saddening news on her Instagram account. She posted two black and white photos on her Instagram. Cuoco shared that Norman was her world for fourteen years. In her post, she thanked Norman for smiling at her as he left this world and confirming that their language was theirs alone. In the end, she wrote that Norman will always have her heart. Cuoco also named her production company Norman Productions after her dog in 2017.

Actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook recently completed three years of being married to each other. To mark the occasion, Cook gifted his wife something unusual. He gave her a stuffed duplicate of her pet dog Norman. While talking to PEOPLE about her new partnership with Smirnoff, Cuoco shared that the stuffed toy was maybe one of the best gifts she had ever received.

She added: “It was just so sweet and so thoughtful. When I saw it, I was so happy. It brought me so much joy and so many quick memories of my dog. You know, my dog changed my life. People might think it is creepy, but I love it. It sits on the couch, and it literally feels real to me. I will cherish it forever”.

Cuoco shared the photos of her gift on her Instagram Story. She also put up a picture of the pink pyjamas she got with Norman’s face printed on them.

The actress has previously shared that she cannot stand people who lack loyalty and have condition-based love. It makes Cuoco sick that some act like dogs are trash. They act like dogs are water bottles that you can throw away at any time. Kaley Cuoco has always loved animals and is a skilled horse rider. Cuoco, however, did not begin her efforts in animal rescue until nearly ten years ago.

It began with pit bulls. Cuoco became obsessed with this type of dog right away. She thought they were great. Cuoco recognised what wonderful pets they were and how horrifyingly they were perceived. ‘The Flight Attendant’ actor did not want that to happen again. As a result, it became a hobby.

Cuoco adopted Norman when he was just a two-year-old pup who had a broken leg. He was her first rescue animal. After Norman entered her life, he quickly got popular through Instagram. Her love for Norman also got her to work for animal rescue. She found a nonprofit rescue organisation, Paw Works, that works with shelters throughout Los Angeles to place abandoned animals in foster.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook adopt Larry

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook recently adopted a nine-year-old Mastiff mix named Larry. They shared that they are already obsessed with him on Instagram. She welcomed the mastiff chunk mutt to her family. Cuoco also thanked the Paws for Life K9 Rescue facility for connecting them with the ideal addition to their lives. She also thanked his prior foster family for taking such good care of him.

Karl Cook also shared that Larry has already become a part of the family. He further wrote that there is weird energy around adopting older dogs until you give it a try. It is an awesome feeling and very rewarding.