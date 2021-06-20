Kaley Cuoco’s Husband Is Scared Of Her Big Bang Theory Co-stars

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco married with much fanfare in 2018. However, it wasn’t until 2020 that they moved in together. However, rumours say that the couple has trouble adjusting to life under one roof. With Johnny Galecki supposedly flirting with Cuoco again, could this mean an end to the relationship?

Kaley and Karl

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco seem like a match made in heaven. The two met after Kaley had divorced her first husband, Ryan Sweeting, and felt lost. The noted equestrian millionaire with a huge stable of horses fell in love with Kaley, and they dated for two years before tying the knot.

When they married, they waited for two years to get a house together. The couple was looking forward to having a dream house while also keeping their spaces separate after marriage. However, as the lockdowns went into effect, they moved their plans forward and moved in together. After moving in, Kaley has remarked that they have their hands full with the many dogs and horses on the property.

Kaley Cuoco and her husband share a love for horses and dogs and have a tender relationship built on trust. Kaley has said that living away from her husband worked for her because she could have her independence. Growing up, she always wanted her partner to have their own identity separate from her. Some rumours have said that Karl and Kaley are having trouble working through their relationship after moving in together. Should Karl be scared?

Karl’s Fears

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s current equation seems to be like friends. The two had briefly been together during the filming of the show even though they discontinued their relationship. So there’s reason to believe that Karl might be a bit apprehensive about his wife’s relationship with her on-screen husband.

The two recently had an exchange on Instagram where they appeared to be on amicable terms. Given that they’re so close even after ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended, it might make Karl think about whether the two are in love. Johnny and Kaley have been friends for far longer than they’ve been partners, with both of them working together for such a long time.

After their relationship ended, they had said that the fact that the two were together throughout the day put a strain on their relationship. Since they spent all their time with the show, they had little else to talk about when they were together.

However, now that the show has ended, it could mean that Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s current equation might be tending too close for comfort for her husband.

Is it true?

“GossipCop” recently reported that the rumours about Kaley Cuoco and her husband’s relationship being in trouble seem to be false. Instead, the pair seems happy with each other and lives their best lives together as they settle down in their dream home.

The rumours seemed to have been started by Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco being good friends. The two have been talking on Instagram pretty often, sharing banters. However, as “GossipCop” pointed out, this might point towards the fact that the two are very close friends. With the story of how her husband surprised her during the “Golden Globes”, it seems that the pair are living their best lives.

While there has been a display of Kaley Cuoco and Galecki becoming better friends over time, Karl doesn’t need to worry about how the two are getting together. The courteous connections between friends are a sign that Kaley and her husband are both very independent people.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s current equation seem to be getting a little friendlier. While Karl and Kaley have had a beautiful relationship together, there might be some problems coming up. However, websites report that there is no need to worry, and the rumours are unfounded. There still might be some conversation around whether Kaley can get back with her on-screen husband again, but right now, it seems like she and her husband are happy with each other.