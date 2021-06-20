TRENDING TODAY

Kaley Cuoco’s Husband Is Scared Of Her Big Bang Theory Co-stars

Kaley Cuoco’s husband is scared of her Big Bang Theory costars
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Avengers 5 To Introduce The New Leader Of Avengers Tower
No Newer Articles