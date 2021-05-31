Kaley Cuoco Thrived While Parsons And Galecki Failed After Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco’s rise to fame can be credited to her long-standing role as Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. She now stars in HBO’s ‘The Flight Attendant’.

For 12 long seasons, actress Kaley Cuoco portrayed Penny, the ditzy blonde waitress on the sitcom series ‘The Big Bang Theory‘. Cuoco starred in the award-winning series alongside Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg.

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco is on HBO’s ‘The Flight Attendant’

What has Jim Parsons starred in since ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

What about Johnny Galecki?

Over the years, the sitcom has won big at the Emmys and catapulted its cast’s careers to stardom. Kaley Cuoco’s role as Penny has brought her net worth to a whopping $100 million … and this doesn’t even include royalties. Since her role on the sitcom, Cuoco has gone on to star in multiple projects unlike her co-star Johnny Galecki.

Kaley Cuoco is on HBO’s ‘The Flight Attendant’

Jim Parsons has been an active producer on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Young Sheldon’ but Cuoco’s projects are said to have been more successful. Keep reading to learn all about it!

Related: Not The Big Bang Theory But Schitt’s Creek Is Kaley Cuoco’s Show!

Kaley Cuoco is on HBO’s ‘The Flight Attendant’

Fans of the sitcom might be aware of Kaley Cuoco’s booming career ever since the sitcom came to an end. After starring on the CBS show for 12 seasons, Cuoco went on to portray Cassie Bowden on HBO’s ‘The Flight Attendant‘. The actress also executive produced the dark comedy series and will reprise her role in the second season set to premiere in 2022.

Video Credits: Good Morning America

Cuoco is also the voice behind DC Universe supervillainess Harley Quinn in the eponymous adult animated series. It’s a massive change from her beloved role on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and fans admired her voice-acting prowess. She will return to voice the character in the third season expected to premiere later this year or in early 2022.

Kaley has also been signed on for a movie alongside Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart, and Ellen Barkin. Titled ‘The Man From Toronto’, the action-comedy is directed by Patrick Hughes! As per online sources, the film’s premise is described as “A screw-up is forced to team up with an assassin after the two are confused for one another while staying at an Airbnb”.

What has Jim Parsons starred in since ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

The Emmy-winning actor shocked fans and his castmates by deciding to quit his role on the iconic sitcom. With him exiting production, the cast and creators agreed that ending the series after season 12 was the right decision. Although all characters were equally important in the series, Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper was the unquestionable breakout character. It wouldn’t have made sense to go on without him.

Video Credits: ET Canada

Parsons, however, didn’t quit on his ‘The Big Bang Theory’ roots and executive produces and narrates its spin-off ‘Young Sheldon’. Starring Iain Armitage, the series focuses on Sheldon Cooper’s childhood and life before college. The actor also portrayed the role of Larry Simpson in the Netflix original, ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’.

Related: Margot Robbie Is After Kaley Cuoco’s Life: Here’s Why

Parsons also starred in a leading role in Netflix’s limited series ‘Hollywood’ for which he earned an Emmy nomination in 2020. In addition to his stint on Netflix, he was seen in ‘The Boys In The Band’ based on the iconic 1968 Broadway play. Like his former co-star Kaley Cuoco, Parsons seems to have had quite the career.

What about Johnny Galecki?

Unfortunately, Johnny Galecki hasn’t starred in many roles following his work on the sitcom. He made a few appearances in ‘The Conners’, a spin-off continuation of the long-running series ‘Roseanne’.

He also starred in the film ‘A Dog’s Journey’ as a deceased character named Henry. His roles have been very different from his sweet-natured, scholarly character in the CBS sitcom. In 2019, he was reported to return to CBS and redevelop the multi-camera comedy ‘Bait and Tackle’. The actor also executive produced CBS’ ‘Living Biblically’ and ‘The Master Cleanse’.

Video Credits: Nicki Swift

Galecki doesn’t have as many projects as his former co-stars, but he surely has bigger responsibilities! For the last year, Galecki has been enjoying life as a new parent to his son Avery with his former girlfriend Alaina Meyer. The pair were in a relationship for two years before calling it quits but will continue to co-parent their son. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actor has come a long way since his role in the series! He might not excel as well as his co-stars, but his net worth is still a staggering $160 million!

Have you watched Kaley Cuoco on HBO’s ‘The Flight Attendant’? Let us know in the comments.