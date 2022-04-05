Kaley Cuoco Teasing Fans With These Hints From The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco has come a long way from her ‘The Big Bang Theory’ days. The insane curiosity in the fans regarding the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’ is a testimony to that. Fans keep snooping around for any information regarding the upcoming season of the successful comedy drama. Recently, fans received a pleasant surprise when Kaley, the star of the series, released some pictures from the sets of the series. On her Instagram account, she shared some new pictures from the sets, posing with her co-stars. It means the series is under production and everything’s going well out there. However, what’s a little irksome for the fans is the fact there has been no official announcement regarding the release date of the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’.

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco updates on ‘Flight Attendant’ Season 2

‘Flight Attendant’ never before seen photos

On her Instagram account, Kaley posted three different photo collections. In the first photo, she wrote – “Just a few more days left on this season two flight! These are just a few humans who have made it so special, and I will miss them with my whole heart”. She continued, “Expect more photo dumps comin’ at you! Bittersweet ending season two. So proud of what we did!” With that, she also posted more pictures showing her and her co-stars having fun behind the sets. They are seen making fun of each other, napping and making faces. From the pictures, it seems like Kaley’s having a ball with her co-stars on the sets of this highly awaited series.

Kaley Cuoco updates on ‘Flight Attendant’ Season 2

These captions also meant that Kaley had quite a lot of fun on the shoots with her co-stars. It will also result in greater chemistry between the characters. The waiting part has become furthermore excruciating with these peeks into the sets. In the comments section for these posts, her co-stars such as Griffin Matthews and Mo McRae marked their presence with heartwarming comments. However, the fans are desperately waiting for a release date, and it hasn’t been disclosed yet. So far, the fans only know that the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’ is coming around spring 2022.

MORE FROM DKODING: Kunal Nayyar Reveals, Big Bang Theory Reunion Will Not Happen Anytime Soon

Flight Attendant never before seen photos

‘The Flight Attendant’ is a comedy-drama series starring Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Rosie Perez among an ensemble. Kaley played the titular role as a flight attendant, Cassandra Bowden, who is a reckless alcoholic and likes having sex with strangers. However, one such sexual encounter turns bad and gets her stuck into all sorts of unwanted mess. The series focuses on her predicaments as she goes about trying to find the real killer of a murder she was accused of. The series was intended to be a mini-series at first. But as the first season ended, the fans couldn’t keep calm and hence, a second season was promised. Now that ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 is only a few months (or weeks) away from its official release, the waiting has further intensified.

Video Credits: Nedflix

Kaley Cuoco keeps on enjoying success even after years since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended. It was the sitcom that put her on the stage. The success of ‘The Flight Attendant’ is a testimony of her versatility.

Tell us in the comments what your reviews are for ‘The Flight Attendant’. Also, tell us what’s the best sequence from season 1 of ‘The Flight Attendant’, according to you. Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.